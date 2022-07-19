×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

Backyard vegetable garden births three-hectare farm

Mokgobu now supplies top retailers

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 19 July 2022 - 08:51
Cynthia Mokgobu's farming journey has been supported by the Limpopo department of agriculture and rural development.
Cynthia Mokgobu's farming journey has been supported by the Limpopo department of agriculture and rural development.
Image: Vukuzenzele

It has taken Cynthia Mokgobu only three years to grow her business from a small vegetable garden in her backyard to a successful three-hectare farm in Bochum, Limpopo.

After obtaining a Diploma in Ornamental Horticulture from the University of SA and commencing a horticulture internship, Mokgobu decided to drop out of the programme and start a small vegetable garden in her backyard.

Three years later, the 29-year-old now supplies local markets with spinach, butternut, baby marrows and cabbages. 

“Through Mosibudi Trading Enterprise, we now supply stock to Boxer Superstores, Spar Savemor, Bochum Market and Galito’s Bochum. I also recently joined the small grower programme with Potato SA,” she says.

Mokgobu’s farming journey has been supported by the Limpopo department of agriculture and rural development.

“When I started, the department helped me establish a business plan, showed me how to keep my records and helped me build a good profile for Mosibudi. The officials also showed me how to apply for funds from the department.”

In 2020, when the pandemic hit, the department granted her R35,000 as part of the Covid-19 relief fund. In 2021, she received a R50,000 voucher to support her business.

“The funds were used for fertilisers and chemicals. I was able to keep my business afloat and produce more, despite the tough financial year.”

Mokgobu is now using her skills to help other farmers.

“I hold online skills development meetings with emerging farmers who don’t have agriculture background and were  not privileged enough to study agriculture. The aim is to empower them with product knowledge and skills so they can apply them when they start their farming journey.”

Apply for funding

The department is again calling on subsistence, smallholder, commercial and organised farmers and producers to apply for funding for infrastructure, production and mechanisation for the next financial year.

Farmers can get support for poultry, fruit and vegetables, general livestock, soil preparation, fertiliser application and plant spraying, and subsidies for tractors and equipment.

– This article was first published in GCIS'’ Vuk’Uzenzele

NYDA helps Ntshanana get her business off the ground

Pig farmer Dinewo Ntshanana is one of the many entrepreneurs who have been assisted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to get her ...
SebenzaLIVE
6 hours ago

Mahlangu fights poverty through farming

Agriculture is not only for old people, says 22-year-old Sandile Mahlangu, who is among a new generation of young farmers.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Young businessman caters for vulnerable communities

With failure not an option, Luxolo Xengana started an agro-processing business three years ago, selling chicken products at a competitive price to ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

City of Tshwane initiative helps poultry farmers

Bopape Poultry founder Taphlos Moeketsi Bopape, 44, will double his chick produce, thanks to a City of Tshwane initiative aimed at supporting farmers.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Wheelchair-bound farmer creates jobs for locals

Wheelchair-bound Lydia Nemafhohoni is on a mission to fight poverty and create jobs for people living with disabilities in Venda.
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

UIF payout spurs man to start farming

If you have lost your job and are receiving Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments, see how best you can use the money to secure your future.
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released