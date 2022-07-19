NYDA helps Ntshanana get her business off the ground

Pig farmer Dinewo Ntshanana is one of the many entrepreneurs who have been assisted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to get her business off the ground.
Ntshanana, the owner of a piggery in Middelvlei, Randfontein, on the West Rand, applied for NYDA funding after taking part in the agency’s seven-day business management training course.
She used the funding to buy medication, feed, disinfectant and personal protective equipment for her business, Umbuso Wakho Farming, which has 2.5ha of land.
“We breed our pigs, mainly landrace and large white, naturally,” says Ntshanana, who studied Primary Agriculture NC(V) at the South West Gauteng Technical and Vocational Education and Training College.
She aims to grow her pigs as organically as possible, to ensure that she also caters for people who have food allergies.
Ntshanana, 25, says she chose pig farming because it is a profitable business in SA.
“Pigs have a high production rate… One sow, depending on her breeding levels, can give birth to up to 16 piglets at least twice a year, and pigs only take seven to eight months to mature.”
To make her farm as sustainable as possible, Ntshanana uses pig manure to fertilise the strawberries that she also grows on the farm. These are sold to nurseries and private individuals.
Ntshanana is enjoying her farming journey.
“Learning how the pigs react to different conditions and how they live helps me understand them a bit more. This helps me to provide a better environment for them to reproduce naturally and avoid health complications.”
While she admits it can be challenging at times, as she has to ensure that the pigs are well fed and that she has medication in case of illness. Her passion and dream to make life better for herself and her family keep her motivated.
Ntshanana has two part-time employees, but says she does most of the work as the farm is still in its infancy.
Her advice to aspiring farmers is to have patience. “Having a mentor or experienced person around for advice and guidance is helpful.”
– This article was first published in GCIS’s Vuk’Uzenzele
NYDA helps Ntshanana get her business off the ground
Pig farmer got funding after attending training course
Image: Vukuzenzele
Pig farmer Dinewo Ntshanana is one of the many entrepreneurs who have been assisted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to get her business off the ground.
Ntshanana, the owner of a piggery in Middelvlei, Randfontein, on the West Rand, applied for NYDA funding after taking part in the agency’s seven-day business management training course.
She used the funding to buy medication, feed, disinfectant and personal protective equipment for her business, Umbuso Wakho Farming, which has 2.5ha of land.
“We breed our pigs, mainly landrace and large white, naturally,” says Ntshanana, who studied Primary Agriculture NC(V) at the South West Gauteng Technical and Vocational Education and Training College.
She aims to grow her pigs as organically as possible, to ensure that she also caters for people who have food allergies.
Ntshanana, 25, says she chose pig farming because it is a profitable business in SA.
“Pigs have a high production rate… One sow, depending on her breeding levels, can give birth to up to 16 piglets at least twice a year, and pigs only take seven to eight months to mature.”
To make her farm as sustainable as possible, Ntshanana uses pig manure to fertilise the strawberries that she also grows on the farm. These are sold to nurseries and private individuals.
Ntshanana is enjoying her farming journey.
“Learning how the pigs react to different conditions and how they live helps me understand them a bit more. This helps me to provide a better environment for them to reproduce naturally and avoid health complications.”
While she admits it can be challenging at times, as she has to ensure that the pigs are well fed and that she has medication in case of illness. Her passion and dream to make life better for herself and her family keep her motivated.
Ntshanana has two part-time employees, but says she does most of the work as the farm is still in its infancy.
Her advice to aspiring farmers is to have patience. “Having a mentor or experienced person around for advice and guidance is helpful.”
– This article was first published in GCIS’s Vuk’Uzenzele
Electrical engineer reaps benefits of NYDA training, funding
Thusano supporting young people realise their dreams
Young businessman caters for vulnerable communities
Job opportunities in celebration of Youth Month
Entrepreneur offers treatment for orthopaedic disorders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos