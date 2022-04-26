NYDA grant helps young designer to get her fashion business off ground

KwaZulu-Natal-based Zodwa Ndevu is one of the successful beneficiaries of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

The NYDA's mandate is to support youth entrepreneurship.

Ndevu, 29, is the owner of SZ Dream Wear, a fashion design company that specialises in graduation outfits, formal wear, bags and school uniforms.

She became interested in fashion in 2011 while studying at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape and opened her boutique in 2013 after completing her studies.

“Starting a business with limited resources is not easy. Fortunately, I have hands-on experience in sewing and, as a result, I was able to do most of the initial work,” she adds.

On successfully applying for the NYDA Grant Programme, she managed to buy a 9-in-1 heat press machine and fabric to make academic gowns.

“I found out about the NYDA on social media and went to their Durban offices to find out more about the different grants they offer. In February 2020, I attended a one-week NYDA training workshop in business management. Following that, I applied for the grant and I received R49,000 in funding in 2021.”

Grants range between R200,000 and R250,000 for agriculture and technology-related projects.

– This article was originally published in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele