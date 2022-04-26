×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

NYDA grant helps young designer to get her fashion business off ground

Ndevu benefits from agency's mandate to support youth entrepreneurship

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 26 April 2022 - 08:24
Zodwa Ndevu.
Zodwa Ndevu.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal-based Zodwa Ndevu is one of the successful beneficiaries of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

The NYDA's mandate is to support youth entrepreneurship.

Ndevu, 29, is the owner of SZ Dream Wear, a fashion design company that specialises in graduation outfits, formal wear, bags and school uniforms.

She became interested in fashion in 2011 while studying at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape and opened her boutique in 2013 after completing her studies.

“Starting a business with limited resources is not easy. Fortunately, I have hands-on experience in sewing and, as a result, I was able to do most of the initial work,” she adds. 

On successfully applying for the NYDA Grant Programme, she managed to buy a 9-in-1 heat press machine and fabric to make academic gowns.

“I found out about the NYDA on social media and went to their Durban offices to find out more about the different grants they offer. In February 2020, I attended a one-week NYDA training workshop in business management. Following that, I applied for the grant and I received R49,000 in funding in 2021.”

Grants range between R200,000 and R250,000 for agriculture and technology-related projects.

This article was originally published in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele

Mother and daughter design team

Living with a hearing impairment and struggling to find employment inspired Rene Baron to become an entrepreneur.
SebenzaLIVE
3 months ago

A fashionably eco-friendly business

Reign is a fashion label that designs bespoke and gender-neutral clothing made from ethically sourced materials and cotton.
SebenzaLIVE
6 months ago

African classy wear for every day

Few things irk Gracia Bampile more than seeing African attire reduced to costumery.
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | This designer’s clothes are tailored to fit your confidence

Nokwethaba Mchunu was always drawn to the power of fashion.
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...