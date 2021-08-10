Ancestors inspire African fashion brand

Fashion line intends to inspire African pride

Business-person Nape Phasha is not just the owner of a local SA clothing brand, he also wants to upskill his employees to establish their own brands.



Phasha, 36, who lives in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape, is the founder and CEO of Dlozi Ngwana Badimo – an African fashion brand he started in July last year...