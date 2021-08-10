Ancestors inspire African fashion brand
Fashion line intends to inspire African pride
Business-person Nape Phasha is not just the owner of a local SA clothing brand, he also wants to upskill his employees to establish their own brands.
Phasha, 36, who lives in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape, is the founder and CEO of Dlozi Ngwana Badimo – an African fashion brand he started in July last year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.