SebenzaLIVE

Ancestors inspire African fashion brand

Fashion line intends to inspire African pride

10 August 2021 - 08:48
Mpho Koka Journalist

Business-person Nape Phasha is not just the owner of a local SA clothing brand, he also wants to upskill his employees to establish their own brands.

Phasha, 36, who lives in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape, is the founder and CEO of Dlozi Ngwana Badimo – an African fashion brand he started in July last year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting