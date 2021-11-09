Tailor suited to dress clients for special occasions
Mahlangu aspires to grow his business, be more accessible
Nkululeko Mahlangu is a man who has been tailor-made to make suits. The 27-year-old from Pretoria is the founder of Busanimen, a suit-making business based in the inner city of Johannesburg.
"We run a clothing and textiles business and have a suiting brand which focuses on making custom-made suits for special events like weddings, matric dances and graduations as well as day-to-day professional wear," Mahlangu said...
