Tailor suited to dress clients for special occasions

Mahlangu aspires to grow his business, be more accessible

Nkululeko Mahlangu is a man who has been tailor-made to make suits. The 27-year-old from Pretoria is the founder of Busanimen, a suit-making business based in the inner city of Johannesburg.



"We run a clothing and textiles business and have a suiting brand which focuses on making custom-made suits for special events like weddings, matric dances and graduations as well as day-to-day professional wear," Mahlangu said...