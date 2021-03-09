SebenzaLIVE

Designer says continent's attire is not only for special occasions

African classy wear for every day

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 09 March 2021 - 07:21

Few things irk Gracia Bampile more than seeing African attire reduced to costumery.

The 29-year old founder of Haute Africa says the notion that African print outfits should  be worn only on special occasions is nonsensical...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X