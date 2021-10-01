SebenzaLIVE

Fashion designer Mavuso vowed to never return to a life of crime

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 01 October 2021 - 07:00
Fashion designer Lindo Mavuso has vowed never to return to a life of crime.
Fashion designer Lindo Mavuso has vowed never to return to a life of crime.
Image: Supplied.

Fashion designer Lindo Mavuso (23) was convicted of murder and spent four years in jail before he turned 18.

Mavuso was arrested for the mob justice murder of a man who stole property from him, that he had stolen from someone else.

“In 2015, a man broke into the place we used as a storage facility for stolen goods. I caught up with him a few days later, when he was selling our things in Alexandra.

“I took him to my gang members, and he was beaten to death. When the police investigated the case, they charged me as the person who initiated the assault,” says Mavuso.

When in prison, he joined the prison gang. When he saw his friends being released before him, he realised that the only way to get out of prison was to change his ways and leave the past behind him.

The first step was to complete matric. Mavuso says: “I left school in Grade 11, so I enrolled to finish high school. While I was busy with that, I took the skills training courses. One of them was sewing.”

When he was released from prison, he looked for a job. “I found a couple of jobs, but potential employers would do a fingerprint check. When they found out about my criminal record, I would not get the job.“

Having promised himself that he would never go back to a life of crime, Mavuso used his sewing skills to make face masks when the Coronavirus Disease hit the country. He then expanded his operations and began making dresses. These caught the eye of a boutique store owner, who asked him for samples.

Mavuso now also sells to people who come directly to him. He says he was able to turn his life around thanks, in part, to anger management classes held by the Department of Social Development.

“I got into the life of crime in 2011 but now I am able to avoid situations that would send me back to prison as I am equipped with anger management skills,” Mavuso says. He advises young people to take part in these programmes.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Here is how you can deal with workplace bullying without losing your job

According to a study by the SA Journal of Human Resources in 2012, 31.1% of employees have reported to being bullied in the workplace.
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

LISTEN | How to deal with depression while running your business

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, one in four South Africans battle with depression.
SebenzaLIVE
2 years ago

LISTEN | From learners to leaders: empowering students to make great changes in their communities

We chat with Sandile Dlamini, a young creative who is on a mission to change the education system in a good way.
SebenzaLIVE
2 years ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling