Love for shoes first step into lucrative business

Magoro dreams of expanding trade

From the dusty streets of HaMutsha village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, shoe entrepreneur Rihangwele Magoro has gone from a life of being unemployed to a flourishing business person where she doesn’t make less than R20,000 a month.



Magoro, 24, now a resident of Sunnyside in Pretoria, is the founder and director of Ree-The-Shoeaholic, a local shoe brand she started in 2018...