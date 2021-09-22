Aphane's app serves ‘Kasi Menu’

The absence of food delivery apps in townships prompted Reneilwe Aphane to create Kasi Menu.

Aphane says entering the industry was not easy.

"In the township economy people gravitate towards independent local traders. The mistake some companies make is trying to offer township residents deliveries from popular franchises. We have instead involved local businesses with some of the most popular spots in the different townships.”

Kasi Menu works like any other food delivery app. The customer downloads the app for free from any app store, registers and has access to nearby traders.

This is not without its fair share of challenges. ”The biggest challenge is terrain management. A lot of places in the township are not properly registered on Google Maps, which we use for directions.

”This was a big problem, especially in cases where the driver was not familiar with the area.”

Aphane says since its inception, the app has seen a steady increase in users.

”This type of innovation allows customers access to known outlets and new ones that they were not aware of. This means the number of orders will increase, which is good news for local dealers. The number of people using the app will also improve.”

Kasi Menu is such a success with locals, that Aphane and his team have added a grocery function to the app.

”This will operate in the same manner. Customers will also bypass queues and purchase groceries on demand online. So far, we have Big Save supermarket on board and are looking at adding more,” says Aphane.

The app is available both on Android and iOS devices, as well as via www. kasimenu.com

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.