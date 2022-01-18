Graduate keeps youth busy with daily exercise

Enthusiastic and energetic national diploma in financial accounting graduate keeps young people away from the streets and exercises daily with the aim of shaping and improving his level of fitness.

Kagiso Mabusela, 27, impart knowledge of body building and weight lifting to interested young people.

Mabusela says high rate of unemployment among youth is a very stressful and painful experience for most graduates, but they keep themselves in good shape by exercising on a daily basis.

"They flock to the gym in the morning and afternoon for a workout," Mabusela said.

He believes in a healthy lifestyle and he encourages youth to take part in various sport activities aimed at promoting healthy living to enhance healthy mind among young people.

Mabusela educate youngsters in his deep rural village of Rooiwal outside Mokopane in Limpopo, about weight control and body building.

“We need to make a choice that promotes our wellbeing for body, mind and spirit,” Mabusela said.

The growing popularity of wellness countrywide is set to dramatically increase. Meanwhile, wellness programmes are seen mushrooming and make huge impact because diet, nutrition and good health reflect in every aspect of one’s health.

"With the long hours, idle young people spend their time doing nothing and others ended up being stressed. We need to manage our lifestyle through things like exercising. It is good that the young people are taken off the streets through things like sport," Mabusela said.

“Wellness programmes also reduce unnecessary use of substance abuse.”

Mabusela dreams to be Mr Universe one day.

He appealed to youth to also use sport to stay away from crime and to contribute meaningfully to the society.