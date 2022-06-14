As I have often written, fitness began for me as a way to escape my thoughts and strengthen my mental health.

Lifting weights lifted the burden of my mental battles. It then became a passion as I saw what it did for my body. How it made me strong, confident, and excited about life, one rep at a time.

For the past few weeks, however, I have been struggling with my mental health, and the change in season and gloomy weather has not made working out easier.

I have also fallen into the trap of giving in to cravings while hitting a plateau in my fitness journey, which affects one’s motivation.

Although the change in weather means more clothes, so one can get away with this, like many I am under the pressure of how “summer bodies are made in winter”. How does one take advantage of this and start one’s fitness journey or, like me, get back in the game and revamp in time for summer?

“Summer bodies are made all year long. You have to make this a lifestyle rather than trying to achieve a certain goal and think it stops there,” advises bodybuilder and fitness trainer Luthando Kaka.