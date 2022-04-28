Fitness trainers break down boundaries, bring body positivity

We all know how the messaging and branding behind fitness and wellness is often drenched in the idea of change. From losing weight and changing the number on the scale, to dropping a jean size or gaining muscle, the 12-week transformation programmes and seven-day detoxes are often marketed to us in the name of "change".

Change is the only constant thing in life and wanting to improve physically through fitness is about empowerment and should be celebrated. It is important to also remember that we are valid in our current compositions on that journey to this change and that there is more to the art of movement and wellness.

One such person who is eradicating the idea of fitness looking one way and only being about changing is American author and yoga instructor Jessamyn Stanley.

“I started practising yoga when I was in my early 20s because I was going through a period of depression and a friend of mine encouraged me to join her yoga class,” Stanley told SMag.

“I didn’t think yoga was for me, I thought it was just for thin white women. Every movement was difficult, every posture seemed impossible. I was always the fattest person in the room and frequently the only black person – it was very alienating.”

Mastering yoga and putting herself out there helped Stanley step outside the box the world had built for women that look like her and break down all the boundaries she had created for herself because of society and her weight.

“I didn’t realise how many things I told myself I was not allowed to do. Trying something new and going out on a limb really inspired me," she says.

Stanley, who started sharing her yoga practice on social media to connect with others, recently headlined the I’m Possible event hosted by Adidas in Johannesburg. She realised that that cliché of just being herself inspired others to do the same and opened many doors for her with more than 400,000 followers on Instagram. She has practised yoga for 10 years now.

“Being a fat black queer person who was not ashamed affected not just other fat black queer people but anyone that felt marginalised,” she adds.

She was first introduced to yoga in high school and laughs at how she hated it, a reminder of how perseverance is the name of the game.