Howling MPs take us for a ride as country suffers

What was displayed in the legislature this week in the supposed debate on the president’s budget is worse than the noise during the apartheid-era creches.

Citizens in this country are taken for a ride by people who earn over a million rand per annum plus perks, just to play in that supposed dignified place called parliament. This can’t be right by any means when there are topical issues that need serious debates.

The country is plagued by load-shedding, skyrocketing petrol prices, and yet people, adults for that matter, just go to howl at each other.

At the end of the day they still collect their millions every year while the rest of the citizens have to make do with the R350 grant, if it ever arrives.

The president’s privacy is invaded and money is stolen, there’s a lot of noise about that, while they seem content with the allegation of a president who enabled his cohorts to steal billions of taxpayers’ money.

Money belonging to the poor in VBS was shared among some politicians, including a so-called loan to then president Jacob Zuma.

Fellow South Africans, how long are we going to sit and watch the shenanigans happening in our parliament and accept that it is normal? Instead of coming up with real solutions for dealing with service delivery. The so-called service delivery in most cases is substandard work, just plastering over cracks, and we are expected to applaud.

What is happening in our parliament is disgusting.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen