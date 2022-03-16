Tshego Koke talks about his amazing journey, mental health

Mzansi has witnessed closely the evolution of Tshego Koke since he stepped into the television scene almost four years ago.

Koke, who has delved into music, TV, radio and fashion, has in recent months risen the popularity as a fitness fanatic.

The 30-year-old MTV Base presenter chats to SMag about what makes him one of the most influential youngsters in modern pop culture.

How has your life been since assuming your role as a TV presenter for MTV Base?

It’s been quite a blessing for me. It has affirmed and validated all that I have prayed for and ever wanted. It actually amplified more into my intuition of the belief I have in myself.

How would you describe your journey thus far?

It’s been a beautiful unfolding of events. It’s humbling and heartwarming at the same time. When you’re outside looking in you may see my journey as amazing and I can gladly say that it is that way from the inside as well.

What are the most memorable moments of your career?

Definitely winning the MTV Base VJ Search and travelling the world due to what I do for a living. Another highlight was winning GQ’s best dressed award – fashion is another element I wanted to be recognised for and I’m glad I got that nod.

What have you found challenging since being famous?

As you grow, you start to learn more about the ways of the industry but in the same breath, you also discover things about yourself. You start to learn about the humans in the space you find yourself in and that’s one thing I found challenging.