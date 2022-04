Winter must not put fitness goals on the back burner

Only a few things are better than a bowl of warm and hearty soup on a cold and gloomy day. Mphahlele states that there is no harm in indulging in your favourite soups, as long as you incorporate vegetables and find ways of ensuring that the soups are healthy.

“We should incorporate as much vegetables as we can to obtain the different kinds of vitamins and nutrients from them,” she says.

Morever, a balanced diet is key for the creation of a healthy lifestyle and consistency in the goals set for our physical wellness. “When we talk about balance, we’re talking about having the three macro-nutrients which are starch, protein and vegetables. You can then add healthy fats and have fruit afterwards,” says Mphahlele.

Ultimately, she warns against including starchy vegetables when starch has already been included in the meal as this may cause overeating. Additionally, Mpahlele believes that the importance of breakfast cannot be over-emphasised.

“People believe that missing breakfast will help you lose weight, which in actual fact contributes to weight gain. In the long run, it can cause high blood pressure, sugar diabetes and severe headaches. So as dietitians, we don’t encourage people to skip breakfast.”

Tips for consistency in achieving your fitness goals

The cold and often unpleasant weather which lies ahead may serve as a hurdle on the journey to your fitness goals. However, fitness coach Bontle Sekhu suggests the use of these easy tips to ensure that you remain consistent in working towards your fitness goals:

• Have a goal as motivation

Having a clear goal in mind is vital. You can do this by writing down your ideal weight or keeping an image of the kind of body you would like to achieve. Make sure this goal is where you will see it constantly as this will serve as motivation to actively work towards it.

• Create an accountability structure

Whether it’s signing up for a class, hiring a fitness coach or getting a gym partner, having someone to hold you accountable is highly beneficial. Knowing that you’re not all alone and that there’s someone waiting for you can give you the necessary push to wake up and make it to that morning session.

• Remember that summer is coming

Imagine the feeling of the warm sun kissing your skin as you sip on something refreshing while wearing a swimsuit at the beach. Remember that chilly days will not last forever and use that as motivation to work towards the kind of body which will enable you to comfortably show more skin.

• Invest in warm active wear

Keeping warm is very important. Invest in puffer jackets and good quality tracksuits as these will make it possible for you to go on your walk or jog. Warm active gear will eliminate the stating of unfavourable weather as an excuse.

• Find pockets of comfort

This may be different for everyone, but it is important to do what is necessary to ensure that you are not miserable and uncomfortable as you take daily steps towards your fitness goals. For example, this may mean warming up the car 10 minutes before you drive to the gym. Looking into whatever small act that can make the journey less miserable and uninviting is worthwhile.