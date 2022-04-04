Winter must not put fitness goals on the back burner

As the leaves change colour and the spirit of autumn fills the air, we are reminded that life is not stagnant and that seasons change.

For those on the journey to achieving their fitness goals, this may mean a slightly more challenging period.

With colder weather ahead of us, the idea of jumping out of bed, fastening your running shoes and heading to your workout is likely to be less tempting. Instead, pulling your blankets a little tighter may seem to make a bit more sense.

However, the good news is that you do not have to put your fitness goals on hold. With intentionality and the implementation of a few small changes, you can remain consistent on your journey to physical wellness.

According to Bontle Sekhu, head coach and operations manager at Body 20 Kyalami Corner, it is always important to have your goal in mind and to remember why you set it in the first place.

“If you have a goal that you are working towards and you get to the time of the year where it gets colder, you are more inclined to eat comfort foods and work out less. You need to make sure that you always have your goal in mind. Ask yourself what you can do in order to still reach the goal you said you wanted to achieve.”