We MaDlamini, uph’umqombothi?

Closing in on four decades as a high-flying musician, Yvonne Chaka Chaka is rightfully regarded as the elder stateswoman of entertainment in South Africa.

Since blasting onto the scene with I’m in Love With a DJ in the mid-1980s, Chaka Chaka has cemented her place in showbiz. If it wasn’t her melodious voice crooning bubblegum hits it was her perfectly chiselled face topped with a healthy Afro and her infectious smile that drew music fans to her.

Long before “going viral” become en vogue, she had a runaway hit with Umqombothi, which took her across Africa and the world in an instant — she was a bona-fide diva, the Princess of Africa.

Thinking of the wonders of years gone-by, I meet Chaka Chaka in her home office in a Joburg suburb from where her radio station, WOMan Radio, broadcasts. Her eyes light up when we talk about Umqombothi. “In a different world, Umqombothi should have been recorded as an afterthought, put at the end of the Thank You Mr DJ album and forgotten about. The intention was not for it to blow up, but it just happened.

“It was remixed in London in 1988,” she reflects. “During those times, there was little expectation of getting known worldwide, only in your country, because that’s where we performed. I have no idea how it reached the world. Things were different in apartheid South Africa, but still the song blew up in a major way.”

Soon, doors opened and Gallo Music artists Chaka Chaka, Lucky Dube, Johnny Clegg, and Ray Phiri toured Paris. She remembers it as an amazing experience that met with a surprising reception.