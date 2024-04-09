Lucas Radebe on current state of football

In his own words, Rhoo takes us through 30 years of SA soccer.

1994: Leeds United transfer

A lot had happened, [with me] not realising that I would have such a life-changing opportunity to travel abroad for the first time and enhance my career. Before that, football was never a career or a job. Playing for Kaizer Chiefs since 1990 and then a breakthrough coming through Leeds was absolutely amazing.It changed not only my life but also the game. We [Radebe and the late Philemon Masinga] took that opportunity to another level. We realised we were stepping into the limelight not just for us but for everyone who couldn’t get that opportunity to be recognised internationally.

1996: Africa Cup of Nations champions

That was one of the best moments of my life. A historic moment for our football. Early into democracy, it was important that we made impact, first on home soil and then on the international stage.Another highlight was hosting the entire continent in our backyard. To see how the countries came together was amazing, and in 1995 we had won the Rugby World Cup.

The victories kept coming. We were never under pressure; I believed the Madiba magic was working. We felt invincible and could have beaten anybody at that time. We had big games and played Brazil prior to that. The vibe and atmosphere was amazing. It was the South Africa we had been longing for, for a long time.