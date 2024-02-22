Looks Zendaya slayed in during her latest film press tour

“I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one.” No we are not referring to Beyoncé, although the Alien Superstar reference has Queen B written all over it.
We are referring to another fierce supernova, Zendaya – let's call her Queen Z. It’s Zendaya’s world, we just happen to be living in it. If she’s not shutting down Paris Fashion Week in extraterrestrial couture, she is slaying as a Mugler alien on the press tour for Dune: Part Two. The 27-year-old actor will also take the space invasion to the Met Gala on May 6, where she will co-chair with Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.
With a week to go before Dune: Part Two hit theatres, first reviews from critics have praised the highly anticipated sequel as better than the first film and billed it as the greatest sci-fi of all time. Who are we to argue? It’s time to travel to the interstellar space with other worldly fashion.
Lesson one – serve fierce robotic alien.
Zendaya’s fashion flex during the press tour comprised of curated and precisely executed designer ensembles that drew inspiration from iconic runway archives that were influenced by the big screen.
The showstopper was at the London premiere – an astounding body-sculpting chrome suit from Mugler’s autumn/winter 1995 Cirque d’Hiver 20th anniversary collection. The high-gloss armour featured interlaced cut-outs with clear panels that stretched across her body. She polished up the look with a statement diamond necklace encrusted with a spectacular blue gemstone in the middle and matching chrome metallic stiletto heels by Mugler.
After a quick outfit change (yes, here for the drama), she slipped into a draped jet-black silk strap dress from Mugler by Casey Cadwallader.
Other crafted creations she wore included an impressive Louis Vuitton ornate honey two-piece. The hooded top and voluminous skirt combination showed off her taunt mid-drift and toned body. Zendaya also looked breathtaking in a stunning 3D print white Alaia dress at the Paris stop. The dress made of wool was a singular piece that winded around her body.
Image: Jeff Spicer
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Here is how to channel the new world of fashion.
Celestial alien
Paying homage to her Texan home roots, Beyoncé’s latest venture into American country music has elevated her music career and fashion stardom. She dazzled in the front row at the Luar autumn/winter 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. The Texas Hold ‘Em singer wore a celestial Gaurav Gupta couture ensemble with a signature cowboy wide-brimmed hat and matching thigh-high stiletto boots. On the Gaurav Gupta runway, models wore blinding embellished creations with voluminous shoulder detailing, gowns with cinched waists, bedazzled corsets gowns and flowing trains plus capes.
New world grunge
Image: Angel Delgado
Sci-fi films often depict undiscovered worlds and civilisations in nomadic, desert and wilderness terrain. Iconic characters in the genre includes Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Her wardrobe comprised of a distressed metallic mesh dress with oversized shoulders. Throughout the Luar runway, models strutted in variations of leather creations that were either cinched revealing the mid-drift or voluminous shoulders that were paired with distressed trousers layered over with mesh detail.
Take me to your leader
Image: Jeff Spicer
At the Schiaparelli haute couture spring showcase the term ‘wearable technology’ was given a new fashion interpretation as a model was spotted in a dress made from deconstructed motherboard. According to creative director, Daniel Roseberry, the inspiration behind the collection was the evolution of technology at the turn of the century. Walking down the same ramp, a model was seen carrying a re-imagined cyborg made of the same electronic waste. Did someone say AI-baby?
Image: Marc Piasecki
