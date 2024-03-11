‘Rush’ dances his way into hearts of new fans

There’s a new exotic dancer on the block and his name is Bonginkosi Msimango, affectionately known to the ladies as “Rush”.
Msimango makes up one of the most undeniably hot male exotic dancers who’ve taken television streaming by storm on Showmax’s new raunchy adult-only reality TV show, Chocolate Kings.
A first for South African reality television, Msimango along with Nhlanhla “Sweet Chillie” Malinga, Skeem Saam actor Sizwe “Superman” Mokgokong, Mothobi Peter “Daddy Dom” Rapuleng, Amukelani “Hunk” Maluleka and Siphamandla “Baby Face” Dlomo have already garnered attention on social media in under a week of the risqué show’s premiere.
Msimango's journey started in 2012 when he was a wide-eyed yet optimistic 22-year-old who joined the fitness world. As a natural-born athlete, he started affiliating himself with like-minded friends.
His passion for fitness saw him, along with friends, create a fitness social media page with curated fitness routines for their followers.
Their initial intent was to teach people how to get fit and exercise, however, their page soon turned into something else when a woman inquired whether the sizzling hot group could be hired to dance at a birthday party.
They agreed and the bachelorette party was a success, making the group “serious money”.
Msimango says he knew then that exotic dancing was what he was meant to do.
The seasoned dancer, 32, from Protea Glen, Soweto, still stands by his decision to dance in a thong with baby oil dripping on his ripped and manicured body.
“I had so much fun when I started doing this over 10 years ago...and the fun has never stopped,” Msimango said boldly.
“Back then, no one really knew what I was talking about when I’d tell them what I do. Even at home, it wasn’t easy to explain what it is that I do.
“My parents are quite elderly, so before the show, I didn’t fully explain what it is that I do but they got to see it on the show. They asked me questions at first but they didn’t seem bothered by me dancing half-naked as long as it was not illegal.
“I’m not easily shaken by criticism as long as I’m making money and having fun – that’s why it was easy for me to say ‘yes’ when I was asked to join the show.”
He said he was an athlete at heart and exotic dancing was a side gig. “I’m happy the pool is getting bigger and more men are joining our world because I believe the pie is enough for everyone to eat.
“There weren’t many of us back then, so most of what I did I had to learn on my own. I didn’t have anyone to talk to regarding the things I was facing hence I played the mentoring role to the other cast members on the show. I want them to have it a lot easier than I did.”
While there's rivalry and competition, Msimango says he and his cast mates get along like a house on fire while understanding each others' boundaries.
He claims the biggest misconception is that he is a “ladies' man”. He said he has been dating the same woman for 16 years.
“I’ve managed to travel to Mozambique, Botswana, and parts of the country because of this job. I’ve never really had a terrible experience but if a woman rips off my thong, the show stops there and then.
“I met my girlfriend in high school. I didn’t tell her at first when I started dancing. I’d always come home from a show with lipstick or makeup on my shirt and she’d always ask and argue about who it was from until I finally told her what it is that I do. She then came with me to my shows and has been my biggest supporter since.”
Msimango is a man of faith, and despite the increasing popularity of the reality show, he has no idea whether his fellow congregants know what he does for a living.
“Those who know are OK with what I do. Some are excited and fascinated... to be honest, I don’t pay attention to what people say no matter who they are.”
Msimango said he makes about R8,500 for a 30-minute dancing session and recalls making close to R40,000 with his mates over a weekend of six back-to-back shows.
