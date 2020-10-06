Travel Tuesday: Three African countries to add to your bucket list

While South Africa has started the process of gradually opening up its borders to international travellers, the coast is not yet all clear.

Last week the government published a list of countries from where international travellers without business in South Africa will be red listed, meaning they will not be allowed to enter the country. The list of 60 countries includes the United States and large parts of Europe as well as South America.

The good news is that all countries in Africa automatically fall outside the high-risk category and travel from other African countries into South Africa will be allowed regardless of their Covid-19 statistics, offering the perfect opportunity to explore our own continent.

If it’s time to rid yourself of the past few months’ cabin fever, we’ve rounded up our list of the top three picks in Africa to make the decision easier for you and get you started on planning your trip.