Things you can do on International Day of Friendship
July 30 fosters peace, friendly relations between people, nations
The United Nations declared July 30 as International Day of Friendship, with the aim of fostering peace and friendly relations between people and nations. Shared human experiences like friendships can have a positive impact on the world and it starts small with you and your friendship circle. So, what will you be doing to celebrate your friendships? No idea? Well, we have five things you can try!
Themed parties/outings
Nothing says we’re together like a theme. Having fun dressed in a theme like your favourite artist, or something significant that happened for the friend group makes for great memories. Some of the most popular themes on social media app TikTok are getting dressed up as the elderly to go clubbing, buying and wearing ugly T-shirts for a day or while on vacation, gifting each other silly but cute cellphone cases. For parties, dressing as your type/or ex; a popular theme was Nollywood in the 2000s and "core" themed parties. So, grab your pink outfits and go watch Barbie or your fedoras and go catch Oppenheimer, whatever you and your friends want to do.
