Is the thought of waking up in the morning to go to work making you feel tired?
Do you find the thought of participating at work exhausting?
You might be feeling the effects of mid-year fatigue.
Executive coach Anja van Beek answers some questions around mid-year fatigue, how you would know you are suffering from it and what can be done to get yourself out of the mid-year slump.
Can you briefly explain what mid-year fatigue is?
Mid-year fatigue is a sense of exhaustion and weariness that many individuals, both leaders and team members, experience during the middle of the year. It is a feeling of being caught in a whirlwind of responsibilities and demands, resulting in a peculiar sensation of feeling simultaneously wired and tired.
Does the weather or season play a role in mid-year fatigue? What can contribute to it?
While weather or season can influence our energy levels to some extent, mid-year fatigue is primarily driven by the demands of our schedules and the speed of modern life. In this technologically advanced age, the constant pressure to be “always on” and connected can take a toll on our overall well-being, leading to increased exhaustion rates.
Signs of mid-year fatigue and how to beat it
Culture that values mental health is vital at the workplace
Image: 123rf
Is the thought of waking up in the morning to go to work making you feel tired?
Do you find the thought of participating at work exhausting?
You might be feeling the effects of mid-year fatigue.
Executive coach Anja van Beek answers some questions around mid-year fatigue, how you would know you are suffering from it and what can be done to get yourself out of the mid-year slump.
Can you briefly explain what mid-year fatigue is?
Mid-year fatigue is a sense of exhaustion and weariness that many individuals, both leaders and team members, experience during the middle of the year. It is a feeling of being caught in a whirlwind of responsibilities and demands, resulting in a peculiar sensation of feeling simultaneously wired and tired.
Does the weather or season play a role in mid-year fatigue? What can contribute to it?
While weather or season can influence our energy levels to some extent, mid-year fatigue is primarily driven by the demands of our schedules and the speed of modern life. In this technologically advanced age, the constant pressure to be “always on” and connected can take a toll on our overall well-being, leading to increased exhaustion rates.
We are all multifaceted says lecturer, food fundi Nondumiso Phenyane
What signs should individuals look out for that indicate mid-year fatigue?
Individuals should be mindful of signs such as feeling constantly tired, overwhelmed and struggling to find a moment to relax. Frequent use of coping mechanisms like extra caffeine or alcohol to manage stress can also be indicative of mid-year fatigue. If you find yourself lacking motivation and experiencing reduced productivity, it might be a signal to address potential mid-year fatigue.
What is the employer’s responsibility, if any, in this situation?
Employers have a significant role to play in addressing mid-year fatigue in the workplace. Creating a supportive and empathetic environment that values employee’s wellbeing is essential. Employers should encourage open conversations about mental health and workloads, provide access to employee assistance programmes and promote the importance of taking regular breaks and using leave days to recharge.
Is mid-year fatigue a workplace-only phenomenon? Or is it a yearly occurrence that can affect anyone regardless of employment status?
Mid-year fatigue is not limited to the workplace; it can affect individuals across various employment statuses and life roles. In my conversations with customers, I have observed that mid-year fatigue has become increasingly prevalent in recent years. The modern "always on" and "always available" technological culture has impacted not only the workplace but also other aspects of life.
Maintain a healthy skin by changing your routine with seasons
From work-from-home mothers juggling increased responsibilities and involvement in school activities to students managing work and studies simultaneously, the pressure to constantly be engaged and perform at high levels can lead to mid-year fatigue. The demands of modern life, both professionally and personally, can contribute to this phenomenon, regardless of their employment status. It is crucial to address and combat mid-year fatigue holistically, considering its impact on various aspects of life beyond just the workplace.
How can we combat mid-year fatigue?
There are several strategies to combat mid-year fatigue and they include:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos