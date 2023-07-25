×

Food & Drink

Recipes that provide delicious decadence

Chefs provide new ways to enjoy atchar and eggs

25 July 2023 - 08:03
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist
Egg Boerie Yorkshire is a mouthwatering dish to fill a growling tummy.
Egg Boerie Yorkshire is a mouthwatering dish to fill a growling tummy.
Image: South African polutry association

Eggs and cheese are all-year-round staple ingredients. In winter they can be used to enrich any meal or just provide delicious decadence that people seem to crave in their food when it’s cold.

They can be a warm snack, the main dish or the "cherry on top". Winter is the best time to try out new recipes I find because you don’t mind at all standing next to a warm stove! Thanks to the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio, you can try out two cheese recipes, and the SA Poultry Association gives us new ways to enjoy atchar and eggs.  

Egg & boerewors traybake

Serves 4 – 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 – 40 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

For the batter

  • 140g plain flour
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • 200ml full cream milk
  • Salt & pepper, to taste

For the filling

  • 6 thin boerewors sausages
  • 15-30ml (1-2 tbsp) olive oil for drizzling
  • 200g colourful cocktail tomatoes or cherry tomatoes on the vine
  • Salt & pepper, to taste
  • 200g baby button mushrooms
  • 2 fresh rosemary sprigs, finely chopped
  • 2-4 eggs
  • 100g Feta cheese crumbled
  • 15g flat leaf parsley, chopped

Pesto to garnish (optional)

Method

  1. Start by making the batter, whisk the flour and 4 beaten eggs in a bowl until smooth. Gradually add the milk, whisking until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
  2. Heat the oven to 200°C. Place the sausages in a deep roasting pan, drizzle over some olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes to colour lightly. Add the tomatoes and mushrooms to the pan, sprinkle over the chopped rosemary and season again to taste.
  3. Increase the oven to 220°C. Return the pan to the oven for 10 minutes, remove and carefully pour in the batter. Take care as the fat could splatter. Put the pan straight back into the oven for 25-30 minutes, until the batter is puffed up and golden brown.
  4. Crack the remaining eggs into low spots in the Yorkshire pudding and return the pan to the oven for 6-8 minutes or until the egg whites are set and the yolks still runny. Remove and sprinkle over the crumbled feta and garnish with flat leaf parsley. Drizzle over the pesto and serve immediately while hot.
Potato and cabbage hash cakes with fried egg.
Potato and cabbage hash cakes with fried egg.
Image: South African poultry association

Potato & cabbage hash cakes with fried egg

Any leftover vegetables and potato can be used to make this dish, roast veggies and smashed sweet potato make a delicious combo. Diced ham, or cooked bacon can also be added. This recipe makes a quick and economical dinner that is both satisfying and tasty.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 cooked medium potatoes or boiled baby potatoes (about 325g)
  • 325g cooked cabbage (or any leftover veggies)
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 15-30ml (1 -2 tbsp) curry powder
  • Olive oil, for frying
  • 2-4 fresh eggs

To serve

  • Cucumber Riata (optional – plain yoghurt with chopped cucumber)
  • Chilli oil (optional)
  • Atchar
  • Fresh coriander

Method

  1. Place the cooked potatoes on a chopping board and roughly cut them up. Add the other cooked vegetables and roughly chop up. Place them all into a bowl, add the eggs and curry and mix well. Divide the mixture into 4 and roughly shape into 4 patty shaped cakes.
  2. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan and fry the cakes for about 8-10 minutes, turning once, until golden and crispy. Set aside.
  3. Fry the eggs in the pan according to your liking. Serve fried eggs on top of the hash cakes, with a dollop of raita and drizzled with chilli oil and atchar. Garnish with coriander.
A yummy chesse souffle.
A yummy chesse souffle.
Image: supplied

Cheese Souffle

Ingredients

50g butter

35g plain flour

400ml milk

5 eggs, separated

80g gruyere cheese, grated

Pinch ground nutmeg

Finely chopped fresh chives, to serve

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a deep ovenproof dish with butter. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat until foaming. Add flour. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, for 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is bubbling. Remove from heat. Gradually stir in milk until smooth. Return to heat. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until mixture has thickened and coats the back of spoon. Remove from heat. Stir in egg yolks, cheese and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper. Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold through cheese mixture. Spoon into the greased dish and bake for 30 minutes or until golden and puffed. Top with chives and serve with steamed vegetables.

Air fryer Halloumi with spiced honey glaze.
Air fryer Halloumi with spiced honey glaze.
Image: Supplied

Air Fryer Halloumi with Spiced Honey Glaze

Ingredients

225g halloumi, cut into thick slices

1 tsp olive oil

2 tbsp runny honey

1 tsp black sesame seeds

Pinch chilli flakes

Finely grated zest ½ lemon

Method

Pat the halloumi dry, then coat with the oil. Heat air fryer to 180°C then place halloumi in the tray and cook for 8 minutes, turning over halfway. Meanwhile, combine all the other ingredients and when the halloumi is cooked, drizzle half the dressing over the pieces and return to the air fryer for 1 minute, then serve drizzled with the remaining dressing.

