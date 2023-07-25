Eggs and cheese are all-year-round staple ingredients. In winter they can be used to enrich any meal or just provide delicious decadence that people seem to crave in their food when it’s cold.
They can be a warm snack, the main dish or the "cherry on top". Winter is the best time to try out new recipes I find because you don’t mind at all standing next to a warm stove! Thanks to the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio, you can try out two cheese recipes, and the SA Poultry Association gives us new ways to enjoy atchar and eggs.
Egg & boerewors traybake
Serves 4 – 6
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 – 40 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
For the batter
- 140g plain flour
- 4 large eggs, beaten
- 200ml full cream milk
- Salt & pepper, to taste
For the filling
- 6 thin boerewors sausages
- 15-30ml (1-2 tbsp) olive oil for drizzling
- 200g colourful cocktail tomatoes or cherry tomatoes on the vine
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- 200g baby button mushrooms
- 2 fresh rosemary sprigs, finely chopped
- 2-4 eggs
- 100g Feta cheese crumbled
- 15g flat leaf parsley, chopped
Pesto to garnish (optional)
Method
Recipes that provide delicious decadence
Chefs provide new ways to enjoy atchar and eggs
Image: South African polutry association
Eggs and cheese are all-year-round staple ingredients. In winter they can be used to enrich any meal or just provide delicious decadence that people seem to crave in their food when it’s cold.
They can be a warm snack, the main dish or the "cherry on top". Winter is the best time to try out new recipes I find because you don’t mind at all standing next to a warm stove! Thanks to the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio, you can try out two cheese recipes, and the SA Poultry Association gives us new ways to enjoy atchar and eggs.
Egg & boerewors traybake
Serves 4 – 6
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 – 40 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
For the batter
For the filling
Pesto to garnish (optional)
Method
Image: South African poultry association
Potato & cabbage hash cakes with fried egg
Any leftover vegetables and potato can be used to make this dish, roast veggies and smashed sweet potato make a delicious combo. Diced ham, or cooked bacon can also be added. This recipe makes a quick and economical dinner that is both satisfying and tasty.
Serves 4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
To serve
Method
Image: supplied
Cheese Souffle
Ingredients
50g butter
35g plain flour
400ml milk
5 eggs, separated
80g gruyere cheese, grated
Pinch ground nutmeg
Finely chopped fresh chives, to serve
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a deep ovenproof dish with butter. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat until foaming. Add flour. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, for 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is bubbling. Remove from heat. Gradually stir in milk until smooth. Return to heat. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until mixture has thickened and coats the back of spoon. Remove from heat. Stir in egg yolks, cheese and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper. Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold through cheese mixture. Spoon into the greased dish and bake for 30 minutes or until golden and puffed. Top with chives and serve with steamed vegetables.
Image: Supplied
Air Fryer Halloumi with Spiced Honey Glaze
Ingredients
225g halloumi, cut into thick slices
1 tsp olive oil
2 tbsp runny honey
1 tsp black sesame seeds
Pinch chilli flakes
Finely grated zest ½ lemon
Method
Pat the halloumi dry, then coat with the oil. Heat air fryer to 180°C then place halloumi in the tray and cook for 8 minutes, turning over halfway. Meanwhile, combine all the other ingredients and when the halloumi is cooked, drizzle half the dressing over the pieces and return to the air fryer for 1 minute, then serve drizzled with the remaining dressing.
We are all multifaceted says lecturer, food fundi Nondumiso Phenyane
Enjoy a get-together with these wines and risotto pairings
Healthy spinach recipes for winter
Mzansi’s hidden seafood paradise
Treat dad to a hearty meal on Father’s Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos