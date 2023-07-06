President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the devastating and tragic loss of innocent lives at the Angelo informal settlement, in Boksburg.
“The president extends his heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost loved ones.” said Ramaphosa’s office in a statement.
A gas accident, which occurred on Wednesday night, claimed the lives of 17 residents of the squatter camp.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday morning gave an update on those being treated at Tambo hospital, and confirmed and corrected the number of deceased, while adding that of the surviving victims, one is on oxygen.
“Those who are with the hospital are 11, that’s the figures I got on Thursday morning,” he said.
The premier added that the area had since been declared safe.
Ramaphosa urged investigators to get to the bottom of what might have caused this accident to avoid similar disasters in future.
According to Ekurhuleni’s emergency management service nitrate oxide is believed to have leaked from a gas cylinder used by zama-zamas who operate from a shack in the informal settlement.
Ramaphosa sends heartfelt sympathy to families of gas leak victims
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the devastating and tragic loss of innocent lives at the Angelo informal settlement, in Boksburg.
“The president extends his heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost loved ones.” said Ramaphosa’s office in a statement.
A gas accident, which occurred on Wednesday night, claimed the lives of 17 residents of the squatter camp.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday morning gave an update on those being treated at Tambo hospital, and confirmed and corrected the number of deceased, while adding that of the surviving victims, one is on oxygen.
“Those who are with the hospital are 11, that’s the figures I got on Thursday morning,” he said.
The premier added that the area had since been declared safe.
Ramaphosa urged investigators to get to the bottom of what might have caused this accident to avoid similar disasters in future.
According to Ekurhuleni’s emergency management service nitrate oxide is believed to have leaked from a gas cylinder used by zama-zamas who operate from a shack in the informal settlement.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos