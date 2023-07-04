Enjoy a get-together with these wines and risotto pairings

Wine and food pairings are always fun, even when you disagree with the pairing.
Sometimes figuring out what wine goes with which food can be time consuming, especially when you have an impromptu get-together. Personally, I love a great risotto, the fancier the better! Lucky for you, two wine estates sent us two risotto recipes that go with a particular wine they offer. So, sit back and relax because we’ve got your winter night dinner and games get-together menu. May the best risotto win!
MUSHROOM, PANCETTA & TRUFFLE RISOTTO
By Steenberg Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
1 onion, chopped
50g butter
2 cloves garlic, chopped
150g pancetta, cubed
200g risotto rice
200ml dry white wine
250g assorted mushrooms, sliced
500ml vegetable or chicken stock
2 sprigs rosemary, chopped
125g parmesan, grated
50g butter
20g parsley, chopped
10 – 15ml truffle oil (or to your taste)
Sweat your onions and garlic with the butter in a pot for about 2 minutes.
Add the cubed pancetta and cook for a minute. Add your rice, cook for a further minute until the rice starts to go translucent on the outsides. Add the sliced mushrooms.
Add the wine and allow the wine to cook off and rice to absorb all the liquid.
Add enough stock to cover the rice. Cook on a medium heat.
After a further 2 minutes add rosemary and top up with stock.
Throughout the cooking process you will add stock and stir from time to time.
You need to keep your risotto moist at all times.
If you run out of stock and your rice isn’t cooked, top up using water.
Once your rice is about 2 minutes off from being cooked, add the parmesan, butter, truffle oil and parsley and allow to melt and season to taste.
Serve with a glass of Steenberg Nebbiolo.
CRAYFISH RISOTTO RECIPE
by Georgia East author, cook and food stylist and photographer
Prep time: 20 min/Cooking time: 40 min/Serves 4
CRAYFISH RISOTTO RECIPE
by Georgia East author, cook and food stylist and photographer
Prep time: 20 min/Cooking time: 40 min/Serves 4
CRAYFISH AND ARBORIO RICE
INGREDIENTS
- 3-4 whole crayfish
- 1 large head of celery, halved
- 2 large onions or four shallots, peeled and finely chopped
- 8-10 black peppercorns
- 1-2 fennel bulbs, stalks removed (reserving the fronds) and finely chopped
- 1 large clove of garlic, peeled and crushed
- 2 tablespoons of salted butter
- Coarse ground sea salt and black pepper
- 250ml of Krone Vintage Rosé Cuvée Brut
- 1 cup (250ml) of arborio rice, rinsed to get rid of any excess starch
- 1 to 2 litres of water
- A 100g wedge of parmesan cheese, finely grated
Browned Butter
INGREDIENTS
- 4 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika
- 2 cloves of garlic, crushed
- Sea salt
METHOD FOR CRAYFISH AND ARBORIO RICE
METHOD FOR PAPRIKA BROWNED BUTTER
Melt the butter in a frying pan over medium heat and add in the paprika and garlic. Let the garlic sauté but not brown. Add in the halved crayfish tails and fry – flesh side down – for 2-3 minutes.
TO SERVE
Divide the risotto into four warmed bowls and top each with half a crayfish tail. Finish off the dish by spooning some of the leftover paprika browned butter over the top and garnishing with a fennel frond. The risotto is ready to eat immediately alongside a bottle of chilled Krone Vintage Rosé Cuvée Brut 2020.
