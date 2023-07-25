How does this affect a company?
What is company culture, and what’s your role in it?
If you’ve entered the working world you would have been exposed to the term company culture. If you’re unsure what it is, well, simply put, company culture refers to how things get done in that specific business. It also refers to the shared values, beliefs, norms and behaviours that define the working environment and how people interact within that company.
A company can either have a good or bad culture. It is important to note that both the employee and employer are part of building a good, great or bad company culture. A company's culture is judged by how its employees experience it.
"This is also because the quality of company culture depends on how well it aligns with positive values and behaviours that promote a healthy and productive work environment," says Kgomotso Ramoenyane, executive general manager of Human Resources at Partners Limited.
SowetanLIVE put some questions to Ramoenyane to help unpack what company culture is and what everybody’s role in it is.
What is a bad company culture?
It typically embodies elements of employees not being able to express themselves due to fear of being victimised. It is an environment where employee mistakes are not tolerated and there're high levels of conflicts that are not addressed.
What are the signs of bad company culture?
Employees operating based on fear, not exerting themselves fully, producing the bare minimum and not bringing their best selves to work. They also do not bring forth ideas on how to do things differently etc. Disengaged employees who have resorted to quiet quitting, other signs include:
• Higher-than-normal turnover levels
• Lack of collaboration
• A culture of gossip, secrecy and rumours due to a lack of effective communication from the leadership
How does this affect a company?
A bad company culture can impact a business's profit levels, meaning lower profit levels, low employee morale, an increase in turnover and reduced productivity from employees.
How can you change bad company culture?
Commitment from top leadership. Involving and including employees to co-create solutions to improve or change the culture, also identifying areas where positive changes are taking place and doing more of them, and celebrating positive elements of the culture by recognising employee efforts.
What are the signs of a good company culture?
Employees being recognised and rewarded for outperformance, collaboration and teamwork. A customer-centric approach, a work-life balance, low turnover and an environment where learning, growth and development are prioritised. And lastly, all or most employees constantly suggesting different ways of doing work.
How does a good company culture affect a business?
A good company culture positively impacts employee engagement, satisfaction and performance, leading to long-term business success and sustainability.
What role does the employer play in fostering/creating a good company culture?
Employers play a critical role in fostering a good company culture by defining a clear vision and values, leading by example, promoting open communication, recognising employees' efforts and prioritising diversity and inclusion.
What role does the employee play in fostering/creating a good company culture?
Employees play a vital role in fostering a good company culture by embracing cultural values, supporting colleagues, communicating effectively and respecting diversity. Their commitment to positive behaviours and teamwork contributes to a thriving work environment and overall organisational success.
