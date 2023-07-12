Chefs offer tips on how to minimise food waste

SA produces 10-million tonnes of food waste every year, according to the WWF’s The Food Loss and Waste: Facts and Futures Report.
Food waste is a worldwide problem, prompting organisations all over the world to come up with ways to reduce food waste and foster environmental sustainability. Food waste contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, land use and water depletion.
It is very important for individuals and businesses involved in the food supply chain to take note of their food wastage. Sustainability in dining has also been steadily gaining prominence in recent years.
A huge emphasis has been placed on eating establishments to minimise food waste, make use of local supply chains, seasonal produce and reduce their footprint.
Restaurants like Cape Town fine dining establishment FYN have been ahead of the sustainability curve.
The eatery, which has placed for the third consecutive year since its opening in 2018 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Top 100 list, has also been recognised for their efforts in sustainability. FYN was awarded The World’s 50 Best Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award.
You as a consumer are also a huge part of the system by asking important questions of the establishments you frequent, or order takeout from. Sustainability practices in the food industry can keep entire village ecosystems going, foster conservation and create diverse employment opportunities and provide nutritious, creative menus for the public to enjoy.
For how to reduce your food waste at home, the chefs from the Radisson Hotel Group have some tips for you:
Plan meals and make a shopping list: Planning meals ahead of time and making a shopping list can help reduce food waste. You buy what you need.
Use leftovers creatively: By using your leftovers as ingredients for a future meal you reduce food wastage.
Store food correctly: Using the right utensils to store your food can curb food wastage. Dry ingredients go in airtight containers, fruit and vegetables go in the fridge or cool, dark place. Also using older foodstuff first when cooking helps.
Compost food waste: Composting is a great way to reduce food waste and create nutrient-rich soil for your garden.
Freeze food: Freezing food is a great way to extend its shelf life and reduce waste.
