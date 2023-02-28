Fast cars burn rubber on hot tarmac at racetrack family day

Carrot Hummus with Spring Vegetable Crudités — California wine institute
Ingredients
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
½ pound (225g) carrots, peeled and coarsely grated
Sea salt
½ teaspoon whole cumin seed or ½ teaspoon ground cumin
1 can (15.5 oz/439g) chickpeas, drained, or 2 cups cooked chickpeas
2 large cloves garlic
¼ cup (60ml) fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
½ cup tahini
1 tablespoon pine nuts
Aleppo pepper, hot red pepper flakes, or paprika
Spring vegetables for dipping, such as radishes, baby carrots, roasted beets, sugar snap peas, asparagus tips, Persian cucumbers, hearts of romaine, and scallions
Makes 2 to 2-1/2 cups
Heat a 10-inch (25-cm) skillet over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil. When the oil is almost smoking, add the carrots and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the carrots have wilted slightly and lost their crunch, about 3 minutes. Set the skillet aside.
If using whole cumin seed, put the cumin seed in a small dry skillet over medium heat. Cook, shaking the skillet often, until the cumin seed darkens and begins to smell fragrant, about 2 minutes. Let cool, then pound fine in a mortar.
Put the carrots, toasted cumin or ground cumin, chickpeas, garlic, and lemon juice in a food processor and process until very finely chopped. Add the tahini and process until well blended. With the machine running, add enough water through the feed tube to make a smooth purée, about 1/3 cup. Add salt to taste and more lemon if desired. Process for 5 minutes to make a smooth, light hummus. Transfer to a serving plate, spreading it with a rubber spatula and making some “valleys” where oil can pool.
Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the pine nuts and cook, shaking the skillet constantly, until they are golden brown, about 2 minutes. Immediately pour the hot oil and pine nuts over the hummus. Sprinkle with Aleppo pepper and serve at once with vegetables for dipping.
Fast cars burn rubber on hot tarmac at racetrack family day
Crowd-pleasing nibbles that are a sure winner
Image: Supplied
This past weekend was a motorsports weekend. From Thursday, Kyalami racecourse was teeming with activity. Everything came to a head on Saturday for the final of the Kyalami 9 Hour.
The experience was a treat for the senses and an overall fun, family friendly outing. The weather was extremely hot but didn’t wilt the excitement in the air, with parents and grandparents with kids, and couples oohing and aaahing at the cars on display, even those of fellow attendees.
The hot weather and hot tarmac mixed with the whine of cars whizzing past was enhanced depending on where you were. Those seated inside in the plush hospitality area could look down at the track from the viewing platform and were entertained by the Soweto Youth Choir, while local radio station YFM was broadcasting around them.
The indoor area became a good idea after I had walked around the venue for a bit and was feeling the effects of the heat. If you like the rawer experience of being trackside, you are very welcome to bring your own form of shade, camp chair and snacks as attendees are encouraged to even braai at the event. The race is an endurance race, so lasts from day until night. And if you run out of snacks, there are plenty of food vendors and for the adults, there were plenty of places to grab a drink.
There were a few activities for those present. For R60 and the possibility of prizes, you could enjoy the Mercedes-Benz simulators at the ATK Arena, and there were historic car demonstrations and displays. The Toyota Gazoo Racing Team did crowd-pleasing gymkhana demonstrations.
It was my first 9 Hour and I loved the welcoming, relaxed atmosphere there. It’s a great way to spend the day with family and make friends. South Africans and the rest of the world have been through a lot in recent years, so taking time out to enjoy yourself is a must. The driver I was rooting for, Kwanda Mokoena, didn’t win.
Sheldon van der Linde, a fellow South African, took the Kyalami 9 Hour chequered flag in the Team WRT BMW M4 GT3. So either way, SA won and that made me happy. Just like every other foodie out there I couldn’t help but be inspired to think of the type of food you could eat while spectating this sport, so here are some fun recipes for some nibbles you can enjoy at home while watching it on the TV or at the actual event with the sound of fast cars in your ears.
Image: Supplied
Buffalo Chicken Wings — Capsicum Culinary Studio
Ingredients
1kg chicken wings, tips snipped off
Sea salt
3tbs unsalted butter
¼ cup Sriracha sauce (or similar hot sauce)
2 tbs white vinegar
Method
Pat chicken wings dry with a paper towel and season with sea salt. Place half the wings in the air-fryer basket single layer (no stacking) and cook for 15 minutes at 200°C, turning over halfway through cooking, until skin has browned and chicken is cooked through. Remove, set aside and cook second batch of wings. When all the wings are done, combine in the air fryer and cook for 4 more minutes. Meanwhile in a small saucepan, melt the butter then whisk in the sriracha and vinegar until well combined. Transfer hot cooked wings to a large bowl and pour over the sauce, tossing to coat evenly. Serve immediately.
Image: supplied
