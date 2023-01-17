One of my favourite things about summer is mangoes. What a versatile produce. When they’re green you can pickle them or make them into atchar.
When they’re nice and golden they can be enjoyed juiced, in desserts, salads and with meat. Tommy Atkins mangoes are popular due to their medium to large size and sunset orange-red colouring. You can pick up Tommy Atkins mangoes well into January. In the late summer, Kent and Keitt mangoes are your best bet. Both these varieties are available from February to early April.
Although green-skinned (even when ripe and ready to eat), these mangoes boast firm, fibreless, fragrant flesh with a super sweet flavour. Mangoes are known to be the “king of fruits” and I don’t disagree. If you, like me, love this golden fruit, look no further than this page because the folks over at SA Mangoes have supplied us with a variety of mango recipes for you to put this fruit to the test.
Three recipes to try with versatile 'king of fruits'
Toast to summer with refreshing frozen mango and lime margaritas
Image: 123RF
Image: Supplied
Quick mango chicken with peas, lime and coriander
Serves 4
Preparation time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
Method
Image: Supplied
Cookies topped with mango-mascarpone
Makes approximately 18 biscuits
Preparation time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
For the topping
Method
Image: Supplied
Frozen mango and lime margaritas
Serves 2-4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
Method
