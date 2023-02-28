×

South Africa

Lesufi's spaza shops plan gets conditional welcome

Strict verification process needed to stop fraud

28 February 2023 - 07:51
Mpho Sibanyoni Journalist

Foreign-owned spaza shops would have to be blocked from accessing state opportunies for Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's ambitious plan to resuscitate township spaza shops. 

Tembisa entrepreneur Johannes Mokoena said this after Lesufi announced measures to give local entrepreneurs a competitive advantage over foreigners who have been dominating the retail sector in townships and rural areas for almost two decades...

