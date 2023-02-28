Lesufi's spaza shops plan gets conditional welcome
Strict verification process needed to stop fraud
Foreign-owned spaza shops would have to be blocked from accessing state opportunies for Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's ambitious plan to resuscitate township spaza shops.
Tembisa entrepreneur Johannes Mokoena said this after Lesufi announced measures to give local entrepreneurs a competitive advantage over foreigners who have been dominating the retail sector in townships and rural areas for almost two decades...
