Gaisang Noge looks back to excellent year as actor and humanitarian

SA is blessed with great acting talent and there's never a shortage of emerging stars. One such new talent is Gaisang Noge, who hails from the Vaal.
Noge stood out in her performances in 2022, a surefooted march forward following her 2019 break via the film called Efa Motho Motho.
This year saw Noge appearing in three productions, portraying roles showcasing her varied acting talent – as Mampho in House of Zwide, in The Wife as Naledi, and in the movie Thando which premiered early this year and won international awards.
“It has been a good year though it was hectic. I feel very blessed, very lucky. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to check if I am not dreaming. I am so grateful for these opportunities and appreciate the fact that I have three platforms to play three different characters,” she said.
Noge credits her success this year to the patience she had when she struggled to break into the industry, hard work and self-development.
“It is a combination of many things like hard work, spending a lot of time developing myself as a performer and person, and that it is the right time. For me, self-development means that you make sure as a person you are doing things that make you function and constantly monitoring of yourself. Whether this [success] will continue in 2023 ... I don’t know.”
Now that she has found her feet in the industry, Noge is hungry for more roles that will push her to grow. Furthermore, she wants to explore other talents.
“I have always loved acting since I was young. My journey into this industry was not an easy one. I remember that at some point I was even questioning what I was doing in this industry. I am still young and as you grow older you learn to do other things and explore.”
A product of AFDA (a private tertiary education institution that offers degrees and higher certificates in film, television and performance), Noge graduated from the college in 2017. She got her first break in 2020 in the film Labour of Love. In 2021 she appeared in a show called Kwa-Mamazala. Things started to open up for her when she landed the role in House of Zwide.
Apart from acting, the daughter of TV personality Dosto Noge also runs a project of collecting diapers for people living with disabilities. Her first charity drive was for Lebogang Centre for Children in Sebokeng in August where she donated over 100 diapers.
This Christmas will be her second since she started the drive.
“I'm doing it in partnership with Pads-R-US. I am doing this because I believe in giving back and trying to find ways to better our communities. I just love to make a difference.”
Gaisang Noge looks back to excellent year as actor and humanitarian
Three big productions in 2022 highlighted Gaisang's growing stature as thespian
Image: Supplied
SA is blessed with great acting talent and there's never a shortage of emerging stars. One such new talent is Gaisang Noge, who hails from the Vaal.
Noge stood out in her performances in 2022, a surefooted march forward following her 2019 break via the film called Efa Motho Motho.
This year saw Noge appearing in three productions, portraying roles showcasing her varied acting talent – as Mampho in House of Zwide, in The Wife as Naledi, and in the movie Thando which premiered early this year and won international awards.
“It has been a good year though it was hectic. I feel very blessed, very lucky. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to check if I am not dreaming. I am so grateful for these opportunities and appreciate the fact that I have three platforms to play three different characters,” she said.
Noge credits her success this year to the patience she had when she struggled to break into the industry, hard work and self-development.
“It is a combination of many things like hard work, spending a lot of time developing myself as a performer and person, and that it is the right time. For me, self-development means that you make sure as a person you are doing things that make you function and constantly monitoring of yourself. Whether this [success] will continue in 2023 ... I don’t know.”
Now that she has found her feet in the industry, Noge is hungry for more roles that will push her to grow. Furthermore, she wants to explore other talents.
“I have always loved acting since I was young. My journey into this industry was not an easy one. I remember that at some point I was even questioning what I was doing in this industry. I am still young and as you grow older you learn to do other things and explore.”
A product of AFDA (a private tertiary education institution that offers degrees and higher certificates in film, television and performance), Noge graduated from the college in 2017. She got her first break in 2020 in the film Labour of Love. In 2021 she appeared in a show called Kwa-Mamazala. Things started to open up for her when she landed the role in House of Zwide.
Apart from acting, the daughter of TV personality Dosto Noge also runs a project of collecting diapers for people living with disabilities. Her first charity drive was for Lebogang Centre for Children in Sebokeng in August where she donated over 100 diapers.
This Christmas will be her second since she started the drive.
“I'm doing it in partnership with Pads-R-US. I am doing this because I believe in giving back and trying to find ways to better our communities. I just love to make a difference.”
Legends of tomorrow: Gaisang K Noge
Stoan, Motsoaledi Setumo to add different spice to The Wife finale
Gaisang K Noge steps into new role as Naledi in The Wife
Bonko Khoza exits role of Mqhele Zulu on The Wife
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos