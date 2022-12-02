Bottoms up! Cool down with these classic G&T and refreshing mocktails recipes

Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonté is a cabernet sauvignon-based red blend grown and crafted by the Vilafonté team, which makes wines grown on the ancient soils of southern Africa, such as the much-desired Series M and Series C blends.

Seriously Old Dirt was named in honour of the weathered “old” soil of the iconic Vilafonté estate that gave the vineyard its name in 1997. These terroirs have defined the winegrowing style and philosophy at Vilafonté for the past 25 years.

It’s all about the dirt!

Today, the character of the final Seriously Old Dirt blend is derived from a collection of specific viticultural sites on which the vines are grown. The Vineyard Geological Identity (VGI) — a new term — is used to reinforce the territorial building blocks in the wine’s quality. Each site has a unique terroir and highly specific soil-age profile, the result of dramatic geological events over millennia.

And the result? A wine with which to share and celebrate seriously good times with seriously good friends. For more info, go to vilafonte.com

