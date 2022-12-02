Bottoms up! Cool down with these classic G&T and refreshing mocktails recipes
Easy recipes for a classic G&T and refreshing mocktails that will keep you cool all summer long.
Bulldog G&T with blackberries
You will need:
Ice
50ml Bulldog Gun
150ml tonic water
3 blackberries
- Fill a G&T balloon glass with ice, then chill
- Empty the glass, draining away any excess water, and re-fill with fresh ice
- Pour in Bulldog Gin using a jigger
- Pour in 150ml of premium tonic water
- Cut three blackberries in half lengthwise and place them on a metallic skewer
- Place the garnish in the glass
- Serve, as the blackberries infuse the liquid
Cranberry Sour
You will need:
- Mix of salt and sugar (for the glass’s rim)
- 6cl cranberry juice
- 2cl simple syrup
- Freshly squeezed juice of 1/2 lime
- 1 teaspoon tarragon and apple-cider vinegar
- Ice
Pour all the ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake well
Dip the rim of a margarita glass into a mixture of sugar and salt to coat the rim
Strain the cocktail mix into the glass and garnish with fresh lime
Spicy Rhubarb
You will need:
- 2cl rhubarb syrup
- 2cl ginger syrup
- 2cl lemon syrup
- 2cl Earl Grey tea
- Soda water
Pour the ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake well
Pour into a glass and top up with soda water
* cl = centilitre
The mocktail recipes were supplied by The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate.
Competition
Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonté is a cabernet sauvignon-based red blend grown and crafted by the Vilafonté team, which makes wines grown on the ancient soils of southern Africa, such as the much-desired Series M and Series C blends.
Seriously Old Dirt was named in honour of the weathered “old” soil of the iconic Vilafonté estate that gave the vineyard its name in 1997. These terroirs have defined the winegrowing style and philosophy at Vilafonté for the past 25 years.
It’s all about the dirt!
Today, the character of the final Seriously Old Dirt blend is derived from a collection of specific viticultural sites on which the vines are grown. The Vineyard Geological Identity (VGI) — a new term — is used to reinforce the territorial building blocks in the wine’s quality. Each site has a unique terroir and highly specific soil-age profile, the result of dramatic geological events over millennia.
And the result? A wine with which to share and celebrate seriously good times with seriously good friends. For more info, go to vilafonte.com
Seriously fabulous wine giveaway!
Win six months’ worth of Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonté valued at more than R10 000, delivered to your door.
To enter, answer the following question: What is our soil called that we plant our vines in?
