Consistency is key: You can have your cake and eat it too this party season

As I finish my leg day, I jump onto the StairMaster for 30 minutes of cardio. Currently, I do 2 x 30 minutes of cardio and 2 x HIIT (high-intensity interval training) a week with weight training.

Today, I am unable to finish my cardio because I am on deadline and I am exhausted. Usually, I would be hard on myself, but I have recently started learning about “consistency”.

Even as a fitness guru I sometimes fall into the trap of wanting a six-pack in a week and putting extreme pressure on myself, instead of listening to my body and focusing on working out and eating well most days of the week. I have had to learn that it does not take two weeks or a six-week challenge to reach my goal weight. Whether it is losing weight, gaining muscle or maintaining your goal weight, consistency is important.

Having a drink at the weekend and a slice of cake is not going to undo my progress for the week — that is, of course, if I was honest that week and didn’t binge behind closed doors.

With Dezemba here — the month for which many of us have been working hard to show off our guns and bums — there is so much pressure to maintain “summer bodies”.

Is it possible to reach and keep your fitness goals this summer while still having fun? And if so, how?

“The festive season is a very tricky time to lose weight, but just because it is tricky it doesn’t mean it’s impossible,” says dietician Sharon Mphahlele. “People should eat consciously. Many gatherings usually serve a list of starches such as rice, pap, potatoes, pasta, etc. The trick is to choose one carbohydrate at a time.”

According to the dietician, your plate should be broken down into ¼ carbohydrates, ¼ protein, and ½ vegetable.

“Playing into the culture of loving seven colours as a nation, we should explore a variety of veggies. Veggies are low in calories and high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre, which helps us lose weight,” adds Mphahlele.