During a visit to the Maldives last year, I was offered coconut water straight from the fruit. I warily accepted it, as I had of course had many tastes of the bottled variety of coconut water.
I had the misfortune of finding a bottle of the stuff that had so many artificial sweeteners – it was just sugar in a bottle and another brand that overplayed the nuttiness of it’s product so much, that there was an unpleasant salty after-taste to it. So yes, I was wary but I needn’t have been.
The refreshing balanced taste of sweet and nutty flavour that I received on that day has never left my mind. And the power of the coconut hasn’t either, I feasted on the coconut flesh and swallowed as much of the water as I could, it is almost divine how rejuvenating coconut water can be. I have since found a bottled organic brand that I am satisfied with, however it doesn’t come close to the real thing. The coconut is a versatile fruit and has many health benefits; coconuts are high in iron, magnesium, fibre and protein and coconut products play prominent roles in gluten-free, soy-free and vegan diets.
Not only are coconuts major players when it comes to being food, they are just as versatile in the cosmetics industry. But we’ll be focusing on their versatility in the food and drinks space. If you’re like me and a fan of coconut, you’ll be happy to know that September 2 was World Coconut Day and although it’s passed, you can still celebrate it with these fun coconut recipes from the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio.
Fun versatile coconut recipes to try
Fruit high in iron, magnesium, fibre and protein
Image: 123RF
During a visit to the Maldives last year, I was offered coconut water straight from the fruit. I warily accepted it, as I had of course had many tastes of the bottled variety of coconut water.
I had the misfortune of finding a bottle of the stuff that had so many artificial sweeteners – it was just sugar in a bottle and another brand that overplayed the nuttiness of it’s product so much, that there was an unpleasant salty after-taste to it. So yes, I was wary but I needn’t have been.
The refreshing balanced taste of sweet and nutty flavour that I received on that day has never left my mind. And the power of the coconut hasn’t either, I feasted on the coconut flesh and swallowed as much of the water as I could, it is almost divine how rejuvenating coconut water can be. I have since found a bottled organic brand that I am satisfied with, however it doesn’t come close to the real thing. The coconut is a versatile fruit and has many health benefits; coconuts are high in iron, magnesium, fibre and protein and coconut products play prominent roles in gluten-free, soy-free and vegan diets.
Not only are coconuts major players when it comes to being food, they are just as versatile in the cosmetics industry. But we’ll be focusing on their versatility in the food and drinks space. If you’re like me and a fan of coconut, you’ll be happy to know that September 2 was World Coconut Day and although it’s passed, you can still celebrate it with these fun coconut recipes from the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio.
Image: Supplied
Thai Coconut Curry Noodle Soup
Ingredients
180g stir-fry noodles
400ml coconut milk
¾ cup roasted red peppers
1½ tbs oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 shallots, diced
3 tbs red curry paste
1½ tbs freshly grated ginger
2 tsp chilli powder
3 cups chicken stock
4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 tbs fish sauce
1 tbs low sodium soy sauce
2 tsp brown sugar
2 tbs fresh lime juice
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
½ cup bean sprouts
½ cup coriander
1 lime, cut in wedges
Method: Cook noodles in boiling water until soft and set aside (2 minutes). Combine coconut milk and peppers in blender and blend until smooth. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat and add the garlic and shallots and cook until tender (3-4 minutes). Stir in red curry paste, ginger and chilli powder (1 minute). Stir in chicken stock and coconut milk/red pepper mixture then stir in the chicken, fish sauce, soy sauce and brown sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is tender (15-20 minutes). Remove chicken and shred before returning to the pot. Stir in the lime juice. Serve over noodles and garnished with red onion, bean sprouts, cilantro and lime.
Image: Supplied
Coconut Prawns
Ingredients
500g large prawns peeled and deveined, tails intact
½ cup plain flour
½ tsp salt
½ tsp ground black pepper
coconut oil for frying (you can also use vegetable oil but taste is not as good)
Batter
½ cup plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 egg
½ cup soda water
Coating
1 cup shredded coconut
1 cup Panko bread crumbs
Method: Season prawns with salt and pepper and set aside. In one shallow bowl, add ½ cup flour for dredging. In another shallow bowl, whisk the batter ingredients together until combined. The batter should resemble pancake consistency. If too thick, add a little extra soda water and whisk. In the third bowl, mix the shredded coconut and bread crumbs. Dredge each prawn in the flour, shaking off any excess, and then dip in the batter, again shaking off any excess, and coat in the breadcrumb/coconut mixture. Lightly press the coating onto the prawn. Once done, arrange the prawns in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and freeze until firm (about 30-45 minutes). In a deep frying pan, heat coconut oil (about 5cm-7cm deep) until hot. Fry the frozen prawns in batches of about 6 to 7 for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Drain them on a paper towel lined plate. Serve with a sweet chilli sauce.
Image: Supplied
Coconut Macaroons
Ingredients
2 large egg whites
3 tbs honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup desiccated coconut
¼tsp salt
Method: Pre-heat oven to 180°C. Line a large baking sheet with baking paper. Using a hand mixer, briskly beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the honey, vanilla, coconut, and salt into the egg whites with a spatula until thoroughly combined. Scoop heaped tablespoons of the mixture onto the baking sheet, leaving space in between to prevent overcrowding. Place baking sheet in the oven and bake for 12-14 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown on top and around the edges. Remove from oven and cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Image: Supplied
Pina Colada
Ingredients
120ml fresh pineapple juice
90ml white rum
60ml coconut cream
2 cups crushed ice
Method: Pour all the ingredients into a blender and blend briefly at high speed. Pour into a tall glass, garnish with a slice of fresh pineapple and a cherry.
Changes as food scene gets facelift
Oh darling! Let’s do high tea
Here are time-saving and nutritious home meals
Drinks that will keep you hydrated this winter
Food to chase the chill away
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos