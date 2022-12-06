NSFAS promises to pay allowances early in 2023
Direct payments to be piloted at three universities
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has provisionally allocated R3.5bn for the payment of allowances between February and April next year for students who will be funded by the scheme.
This is a commitment made by the NSFAS board according to Universities SA (USAf) chairperson Prof Sibongile Muthwa. USAf held a meeting last week with NSFAS, the department of higher education, science and technology, and the SA Union of Students...
