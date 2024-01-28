×

Fashion & Beauty

Cape Met a riot of fashion splendour

Local designers pull out all stops for annual event

28 January 2024 - 16:59
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Rugby player Hacjivah Dayimani’s zero-waste up-cycled style at the Cape Met on Saturday.
Image: Chris Hitchcock

Rugby player Hacjivah Dayimani’s zero-waste up-cycled style at the Cape Met on Saturday was both a winning formula for fashion and the environment.

The Stormers flanker stepped up in a one-of-a-kind repurposed vintage denim look that oozed streetwear style. 

The new father, who welcomed his firstborn child three months ago with wife Busi Mthimkhulu, was joined by other stars including Simphiwe Dana, Zandile “The Black Mermaid” Ndhlovu, Yaya Mavundla, Siv Ngesi, Gareth Cliff, Leanne Manas as well as Loyiso and Jennifer Bala. Taking place at Kenilworth in Cape Town, the locale was a melting pot with shining sun, scorching heat and sizzling fashion – not forgetting the horse racing. 

Dayimani’s sustainable sartorial pick, complete with a matching patchwork bag, was handmade by Joburg label Kade. Fashion designer Skyler Kade Williams used a total of 11 pairs of old jeans to create the look. The emerging designer's work has been a hit with the young market, with Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi and Una Rams rocking his garments.

Last year, his clothing made a huge splash in SMag’s annual Youth Issue modelled by Grammy nominee Tyla,  Gqeberha: The Empire's Tembinkosi Ngcukana and international models Denetric and Lebo Malope.

Dayimani finished the look with matching aqua hair and nails. He made the official best-dressed list at the annual horse-racing event.

“Skyler is not only my mate, but he’s a visionary. I told him I wanted it to go down to my blood and genes, he understood the assignment. The nails, I’m going with the water and clouds because I’m a dreamer. It matched with the hair and outfit, I’m just blue today,” Dayimani told Sowetan.

Dana had the best beauty look of the day, rocking voluminous Afro hair that served high fashion. Her monochrome ensemble was a collaboration between fashion designer Gavin Rajah as well as visual activist and artist Zanele Muholi.

“I feel fabulous. I have an amazing hairstylist, her name is Tumi [Tumelo Mpholo] and she has a salon called Afro Boutique. She has been doing my hair since 2021, so all of my lovely hairstyles are by her,” Dana said.

Simphiwe Dana had the best beauty look of the day.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Ndhlovu, who is SA’s first black African free-diving instructor, rocked earthy tones in a futuristic and corseted dress by Viviers Studio. 

“The dress transports you to intergalactic places. Our precious resources are wealth and luxury, they are things we should be taking care of. This is my first Met and I’m very excited to just be in Cape Town,” said Ndhlovu.

The Balas were the best-dressed couple, with Jennifer bringing a pop of colour in a bright pink gown with exaggerated shoulder details by Pretoria design house Erre.

“We feel great about ourselves. The great thing about fashion is how it makes us feel, not how others feel about us,” Loyiso said.

Zandile Ndhlovu "The Black Mermaid" at the Cape Town Met.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

This year’s theme was “Cape Splendour”. Local designers including Rajah, Maze Collective, Ezokhetho, Sipho Mbuto, Stephen van Eeden, Ephymol, Imprint ZA and Thula Sindi had fashion showcases.

“The showcase was interesting, beautiful to see how people received the clothes. There was a bit of newness to Imprint and that is always exciting,” Imprint ZA founder Mzukisi Mbane said.

Yaya Mavundla at the Cape Town Met on Saturday.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Loyiso & Jennifer Bala were the best-dressed couple.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

