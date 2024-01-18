Owning the right pair of sneakers is a commodity.
With its footmarks peeking underneath boardroom tables and lockers of fitness facilities, this stealthy footwear has grossed itself as the quintessential mark of personality and fashion street cred.
Palpating with excitement from one yellow cab to the next, The Big Apple will roll out its seasonal red carpet to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) autumn-winter 2024 scheduled to showcase between February 9-14. This season, the juicy city welcomes the return of the idiosyncratic creations of Thom Browne after 12 years. Plus an appearance by former Balmain embellishment expert-cum-designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.
But on the eve of it all, global sportswear brand Puma has promised to give fashion lovers an extraterrestrial experience. The celebrant German label is toasting the 25th anniversary of its mutant iconic shoe Mostro, by relaunching the “monster” sneaker with a memorable other-worldly fashion presentation at the iconic Park Avenue Armory.
Inspired by street style and the shoe’s colourways of tycoon gold and electric blues; here is how to unleash your inner monster and have a golden 2024.
Drippin in metallics and sequins
Channel the colour of currency by incorporating metallics and sequins into your wardrobe. Colourways such as gold, bronze and silver fabrics ooze an iridescent shimmer in the light which creates an allure and polished impression, without looking cheap. Oh, did we mention it’s bang on trend? The shiny metallic trench coat trend as seen on the Khaite runway is a sophisticated and feminine way to mix in metallics without standing too way out. Paired with leather gloves and thigh-high boots, you’re set for any fashionable blizzard.
A column of cobalt blue
Unleash your inner fashion monster
Big Apple rolls out seasonal red carpet
Image: Laurent Viteur
Drippin in metallics and sequins
Channel the colour of currency by incorporating metallics and sequins into your wardrobe. Colourways such as gold, bronze and silver fabrics ooze an iridescent shimmer in the light which creates an allure and polished impression, without looking cheap. Oh, did we mention it’s bang on trend? The shiny metallic trench coat trend as seen on the Khaite runway is a sophisticated and feminine way to mix in metallics without standing too way out. Paired with leather gloves and thigh-high boots, you’re set for any fashionable blizzard.
A column of cobalt blue
Image: Randy Brooke
Last season, shades of aquamarines dominated the runways and award show arrivals. Even though turquoise, cerulean and aqua were a firm favourite, it was cobalt blue that won the year. Last season, style variations of the shade emerged, with a favourite being offsetting a taupe look with a pair of cobalt shoes or chunky floor-length scarf. The soothing colour can be worn as a column of colour with the pop of a vibrant yellow or metallic shoe or accessory.
Feminine embellishments
Image: Marc Piasecki
Ballroom skirts and straight-cut shirts are a whimsical and flirty way to play up a woman’s femininity. Appliqué and floral embellishments add that womanly appeal and charm to any ensemble, better yet if it shimmers. As seen on the Valentino haute couture autumn runway where a model wore a canary yellow gown with a heavily embellished aqua cape. On the streets, clashing colours of royal purple and gold add allure to a daytime look, vamping it up the style factor of the paired cardigan.
Clashing accessories
Image: Daniele Venturelli
A playful way to introduce colour into your look, apart from vibrant shoes is by colour clashing accessories. The fashion factor of this trend is best with statement jewellery such as oversized neck chains, miniature handbags, polaroid sunglasses and caricature earrings. As seen on the streets, pair a caricature-esque mandarin orange glasses chain with scarlet latex red opera gloves.
Bring on the suiting
Image: Naomi Rahim
Bold and multi-coloured suiting remains the most effective way to get and retain attention and power. At its essence, the power suit's job is to create shock and intrigue – of which it does so brilliantly. On the streets, variations of jewelled tones and vibrant water paint graphics that resemble scenic portraits fulfil that task effortlessly. To keep the look down to earth, add your personality to the already dominating suit with a pair of bright statement sneakers or flats.
Image: supplied
Image: Marc Piasecki
Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
