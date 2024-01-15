Hollywood's cinematic elite, ahead of the long-overdue Emmy Awards tonight, warmed up last night at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards (CCA) at The Barker Hangar, in Santa Monica, California.
Much like the Golden Globes a week ago, big winners included Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, The Bear and Beef.
On the red carpet, stars glittered in designer creations with a handful of arrival guests opting for a modest approach with jumpsuit, suiting and covered gowns. A refreshing alternative to bare skin and cut-outs from past carpets.
These are some of the best looks from the arrival carpet:
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Big winners on the red carpet
Cinematic stars glitter at Critics Choice Awards
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer
Nominated for her role in the television drama series Justified: City Primeval, the actor wore a white jacket-inspired gown with coordinating tie and dress shirt by Jovana Louis. The drama of the voluminous sleeves and meringue skirt added much-needed interest; while her updo hairstyle and minimal earrings kept the ensemble fresh.
Coleman Domingo
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Dressed in Valentino, paired with gold Louboutin boots, Domingo's daring menswear style this season continues to be a standout on the red carpet. The Rustin leading man upped the ante by finishing his sartorial pick with a gold cape, egg shell open and a simple neck chain.
Ayo Edebiri
Image: MARIO ANZUONI
The Bear star switched up her look from the scarlet red at the Golden Globes to stark white at the CCA. She opted for a relaxed blazer and trousers, complete with a crew neck shirt from The Row.
Aja Naomi King
Image: Steve Granitz
Statuesque in a candy pink gown with bow detailing at the bodice and mid-section, the Lessons in Chemistry actor resembled a freshly picked flower in Oscar de la Renta. King's gown cleverly showed off her taut abs while highlighting her envious neckline.
Christina Ricci
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
Channelling her renowned character of Wednesday Addams, the Yellowjackets scene stellar poured onto the red carpet in a latex black gown by Atsuko Kudo.
Fantasia Barrino
Image: MARIO ANZUONI
No stranger to the red carpet this season due to the buzz of The Color Purple remake, the musician-cum-actor took our breath away in Alin Le’Kal. The snow white and figure-hugging gown, with a high slit, was complete with dramatic cape that floored around her.
Taraji P Henson
Image: Steve Granitz
Henson took a cue from her The Color Purple co-star Barrino, by donning white custom Boss gown. She oozed elegance and total bombshell in the strapless number with her sexy slit.
