Fashion & Beauty

Big winners on the red carpet

Cinematic stars glitter at Critics Choice Awards

15 January 2024 - 14:16
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer

Hollywood's cinematic elite, ahead of the long-overdue Emmy Awards tonight, warmed up last night at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards (CCA) at The Barker Hangar, in Santa Monica, California. 

Much like the Golden Globes a week ago, big winners included Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, The Bear and Beef.

On the red carpet, stars glittered in designer creations with a handful of arrival guests opting for a modest approach with jumpsuit, suiting and covered gowns. A refreshing alternative to bare skin and cut-outs from past carpets.  

These are some of the best looks from the arrival carpet:  

 

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer

Nominated for her role in the television drama series Justified: City Primeval, the actor wore a white jacket-inspired gown with coordinating tie and dress shirt by Jovana Louis. The drama of the voluminous sleeves and meringue skirt added much-needed interest; while her updo hairstyle and minimal earrings kept the ensemble fresh. 

 

Coleman Domingo  

Colman Domingo at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar.
Colman Domingo at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Dressed in Valentino, paired with gold Louboutin boots, Domingo's daring menswear style this season continues to be a standout on the red carpet. The Rustin leading man upped the ante by finishing his sartorial pick with a gold cape, egg shell open and a simple neck chain.

 

Ayo Edebiri 

Ayo Edebiri attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
AWARDS-CRITICS CHOICE Ayo Edebiri attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Image: MARIO ANZUONI

The Bear star switched up her look from the scarlet red at the Golden Globes to stark white at the CCA. She opted for a relaxed blazer and trousers, complete with a crew neck shirt from The Row. 

 

Aja Naomi King  

Aja Naomi King arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Aja Naomi King arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Image: Steve Granitz

Statuesque in a candy pink gown with bow detailing at the bodice and mid-section, the Lessons in Chemistry actor resembled a freshly picked flower in Oscar de la Renta. King's gown cleverly showed off her taut abs while highlighting her envious neckline.  

Christina Ricci  

Christina Ricci attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica.
Christina Ricci attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica.
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Channelling her renowned character of Wednesday Addams, the Yellowjackets scene stellar poured onto the red carpet in a latex black gown by Atsuko Kudo.

 

Fantasia Barrino 

Fantasia Barrino attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Fantasia Barrino attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Image: MARIO ANZUONI

No stranger to the red carpet this season due to the buzz of The Color Purple remake, the musician-cum-actor took our breath away in Alin Le’Kal. The snow white and figure-hugging gown, with a high slit, was complete with dramatic cape that floored around her. 

 

Taraji P Henson

Taraji P. Henson at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Taraji P. Henson at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Image: Steve Granitz

Henson took a cue from her The Color Purple co-star Barrino, by donning white custom Boss gown. She oozed elegance and total bombshell in the strapless number with her sexy slit. 

