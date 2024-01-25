Saddle up gents, the local social calendar opens in a big way

We have been obsessing over red carpet fashion with awards season in Hollywood and A-lister sighting at couture fashion week in Paris; but this weekend the local social calendar opens in a big way.
Coming down the stretch and galloping onto the racecourse of Kenilworth, Cape Town, fashionistas and racegoers will convene at the starting gate of the Cape Town Met.
Exquisite fascinators and suave suits will be the order of the day as guests tailor their style tastes to the theme Cape Splendour, the celebratory parade ring showcasing Mzansi’s fashion in its glamour and brilliance.
There will also be mesmeric fashion showcases by local designers Gavin Rajah, Maze Collective, Ezokhetho, Sipho Mbuto, Stephen van Eeden, Ephymol, Imprint ZA and Thula Sindi.
Aboard, fashion capitals Milan and Paris recently presented winter/autumn menswear collections; a reflection of masculinity mirrored in our world today through the choice of texture, personality and attitude.
Saddle up, gents! Below is the sartorial report on the must-have trends to get you into the right footing for your autumn wardrobe stirrups:
Cowboy suiting
What could be a more befitting source of inspiration for this weekend than the “Wild Wild West” of menswear runway. Pharrell Williams brought the American West to Paris with his iteration of modern mens workwear. Flying the Mzansi flag high on international fashion stages was Limpopo-born and former SMag cover star Lebo Malope.
His distinct walk and facial features scored him a call-back from Louis Vuitton. Malope strutted the runway as a Texas ranger in an ivory white decorative double-breasted suit, complete with a dress shirt and tie. What could be more cowboy than a white wide-brim hat, ankle boots and tasselled tan leather belt with matching satchel?
Malope also walked the mandarin orange cashmere runway of Milan-based house Zegna. Men’s workwear has long been fashion’s most fascinating sphere of life and this season is no different. Last season’s tie and shorts pairing at Valentino and Fendi’s manipulation of the dress shirt are two renditions that overtook the style streets. Be on standby for refreshing and unique interpretations to breath new life into your workwear uniform.
Grandpa core
Image: Daniele Venturelli
Also known as eclectic grandpa on TikTok, this trend has been thrifted from last season and hanging in the closet of the new year. With its quirky, old soul-inspired fashion, it takes its queue from the idea of having a personal style.
Think layering vintage clothing, mix-and-matching separates such as knitted vests, light cardigans, polo shirts, vintage rugby jerseys paired with suede loafer and an oversized blazer complete with baggy cargo trousers. As seen on the Giorgio Armani runways, a model walked in a desert sand hue cardigan paired over a beachcrest sand knitted jersey with matching trousers and complete with slip-on sneakers.
Heavy pocket detailing
Image: Stefania M. D'Alessandro
The resurgence of this trend draws its inspiration from the practicality of being in the great outdoors. The heavy and giant pocket detailing was emphasised on oversized cargo trousers and red sand hued wax jacket on the JW Anderson runway. Whereas at Fendi, the detailing on the cargo jacket was elevated with contrasting Ancora-red lapels and leather trousers. Giorgio Armani’s re-mix of the soft track suit was simply superb with mandarin collared check bomber and matching trousers with pockets on the sides.
A touch of sharp tailoring
Image: Kristy Sparow
As far as classic menswear is concerned, tailoring is the cornerstone quintessential men’s style. However, it has come a long way, embracing feminine staples such as the pussy-bow, satin blouses and shimmering textures.
Structured and defined shoulders remains evergreen and key to nailing this trend. At Prada, a model channelled their version of life-work balance with a navy-blue suit with a dress shirt and contrasting tie and patent leather shoes – complete with a colour clashing swim cap. At Dolce & Gabbana, models walked the show in evening suiting complete with loosely tied satin bows and brooch.
Polished leather
Image: Kristy Sparow
Proving its relevance from last season, not only has the shiny leather trend remained strong, but it has also upped the style stakes. Appearing on numerous runways in a plethora of colour-ways, including Sabato De Sarno’s debut menswear collection for Gucci, this high gloss trend will draw a serious audience to your fit.
At Gucci, a model walked the show in a shirtless waxy butterscotch double breasted leather puffer jacket with matching trousers complete with bedazzled loafers and flaxen hued silk neck scarf chain. On the same runway, another model donned a vertical pinstriped shiny leather coat in various snakeskin textures of white, browns and black.
