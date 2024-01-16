Trevor Noah first African and black TV host to win Emmy in his category

Trevor Noah is officially an Emmy winner after 11 nominations and not even the four-month delay due to the Hollywood strikes could stop him from making history as the first African and black TV host to win in his category.
The Mzansi comedian won Outstanding Variety Series for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, this morning local time.
Other belated winners included Succession and The Bear tied on top with six wins respectively; followed by Beef with five. With his win for his show Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, the British music legend became the 19th person to become an EGOT – winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — joining Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Viola Davis, Jennifer Aniston and others.
Below are some of the fashion highlights:
Ayo Edebiri
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
Picking up her first Emmy, the 28-year-old actor did it in style and in black. She donned an impeccable Louis Vuitton strapless balloon leather gown paired with minimal jewellery and strap heels.
Issa Rae
Image: MIKE BLAKE
Opting for an old Hollywood vibe, the 39-year-old shimmered in a Pamela Rolland runway creation that featured a floor-length ivory kaftan embellished in intricate pearl beading and sequin with white feathers.
Niecy Nash-Betts
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
Another first-time Emmy win after her illustrious career, the 53-year-old actor gave arguably the most moving acceptance speech of the night. She further blew us away in a jet-black crushed velvet heart–shaped neckline by Greta Constantine. The gown was complete with flared satin mermaid-style train. She styled the glamorous look with coordinating opera gloves and statement earrings.
Laverne Cox
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
The actor channelled her inner 1980s fashion model with an inspired archival design by Thierry Mugler. The one-of-a-kind creation was from the French house’s couture spring-summer 1989 runway collection, dubbed “Les Atlantes” . The strapless black leather bustier gown featured details that resembled the scales of reptiles.
Tyler James Williams
Image: Neilson Barnard
Always ready to step out of his fashion comfort zone, the former child star and Abbott Elementary actor tapped creative duo Dolce & Gabbana to design this custom shirtless leather suit, paired with a neck chain.
Tisha Campbell
Image: MIKE BLAKE
A presenter on the night, the 54-year-old actor shared a heartfelt reunion with Martin Lawerence and Tichina Arnold the cast of 1980s comedy series Martin. Campbell stunned in a strapless onyx black Terani couture gown that featured a naval cut-out detail complete with latex opera gloves.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Image: MIKE BLAKE
The unpredictable fashion icon and veteran television actor looked fresh in a crisp white structured Sportmax two-piece skirt and blouse that showed off her sculpted arms.
Selena Gomez
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI
Keeping the sheer trend ablaze, the songstress and actor was a fire hazard in completely sequinned gown with burgundy details by Oscar De La Renta.
Donald Glover
Image: MIKE BLAKE
The Atlanta actor, musician and producer blossomed onto the red carpet in a midnight black suede Bode creation with floral embroidered details and patent Mary Jane-inspired footwear.
Taraji P Henson
Image: MIKE BLAKE
The 53-year-old actor was a magenta dream come true in the high-slit wrap gown with a heart-shaped bodice cut-out by Atelier Versace complete silver heeled sandals.
Suki Waterhouse
Image: Neilson Barnard
The British starlet, expecting her first child with actor Robert Pattinson, looked like a gift as she showed off her belly bump in a lipstick red Valentino gown complete with a bow.
Joy Sunday
Image: MIKE BLAKE
The 27-year-old Wednesday actor and newest face of Lancôme radiated in a white two-piece off-shoulder that pooled into a floor length train with matching trousers by Safiyaa.
