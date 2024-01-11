Sithi Happi! Compliments of the new season, SMaggers.
Kicking off award season in Hollywood on Monday morning local time were the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. Big winners included Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus Oppenheimer and the final season of dark comedy Succession.
It’s a busy weekend in tinseltown, with the Critics Choice Awards taking place on Sunday and then the Emmy Awards will finally stage on Monday (after being postponed last September due to the Hollywood strikes).
With all these A-list events lined-up, this is a chance for our fashion fantasies to play out on the red carpet. Here is our fashion wish-list – from runway to red carpet:
SMag fashion wish-list – from runway to red carpet
Award season kicks off in elegant style
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Alternative suiting
As seen on the Prada, Fendi, Dries van Noten and Loewe ready-to-wear spring runways, menswear has embraced edgy tailoring and designs. Throughout the showcases, models wore high-waisted trousers, loose jumpsuits, halter neck shirts and wrapped skirts as opposed to the classic tailored style. Iconic rocker Lenny Kravitz arrived in an Alexander McQueen jumpsuit tuxedo with daring cut-outs at the Globes.
Sheer this way
Last season, this invisible trend gave us some of the best looks from the runways and red carpets alike. From breathtaking Megan, Thee Stallion in custom Brandon Blackwood at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to Hunter Schafer in windblown Prada at the Globes. The trend has the incredible superpower to morph between body-contoured gowns that resemble skin and whimsical feminine designs that feature stunning layering and draping details.
As seen on the opening look at the Ashi Studio couture autumn runway, the model strutted in a midnight black corset cut-out gown that transitioned into a sheer train. No doubt, we will have more sightings of this trend, and perhaps see glimpses of elevated versions.
Evening gowns with capes and trains
Image: Marc Piasecki
Like the sheer trend, trains and capes on the carpet will experience staying power into 2024. The addition of the dramatic extension, whether floating behind a 1960s-inspired shift gown or caressing an over-the-shoulder long evening gowns; one is sure that when done right it can hoist any look to the best-dressed list.
This season we will also see the rise of two-toned gowns. This serves as a great introduction of vibrant colours on the carpet, a world away from the usual. At the Globes, actor and comedian Janelle James sported a lime and black gown by Monsoori.
Opera gloves
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The cheeky yet highly sophisticated trend will continue to experience a resurgence. Although opera gloves don’t give leeway for the pleasurable endless scroll on our phones, their ability to transform any ensemble makes up for it. At the Globes, Fantasia Barrino stood out in a Dolce & Gabbana black corseted gown finished with soft ivory and lilac layers. She styled her look with matching black suede elbow-length gloves.
Classic twist on monochrome
A favourite of television personality Trevor Noah, the monochrome trend is for the style-conscious, clean-cut and classic gent. Silky tailored black suits have retained its charm as the epitome of prestige standing on the carpet, however, this season we should continue to anticipate sightings of gents in jackets with heavy embroidery, embellishments and delicate lace details. As seen on the Dolce & Gabbana spring runway, models walked the showcase in monochrome suiting that featured lace and black pearl finish.
Going red for the red carpet
Image: Steve Granitz
It’s safe to say that red ate in 2023. From Rihanna’s memorable ensemble during her Super Bowl half-time performance to Doja Cat’s fashion demon Swarovski moment at the Schiaparelli couture showcase, the shades of scarlet, lipstick and crimson dominated.
We predict that its reign just won’t let up. The Bear star Ayo Edebiri stunned in a scarlet Prada gown with a matching train as she picked up her win at the Globes; whereas English actor Florence Pugh donned a flirty garb by Valentino at the same event.
