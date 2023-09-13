×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fashion & Beauty

Musa Keys, Doja Cat bring Mzansi flavour to MTV Video Music Awards

Star-studded ceremony took place at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey

13 September 2023 - 15:17
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer

 

Muso Musa Keys rubbed shoulders with other international acts at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Muso Musa Keys rubbed shoulders with other international acts at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: ANDREW KELLY

Musa Keys, Yung Miami, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Mary J Blige, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie were some of the stars in attendance at the 39th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre, New Jersey.

The star-studded ceremony took place on Tuesday night, in the early hours of Wednesday local time. New category Best Afrobeats was introduced this year, won by Calm Down, the duet by Nigerian artist Rema and American singer Selena Gomez. Keys was nominated in the category for his collaboration with Davido Unavailable. 

The biggest winner of the night was Taylor Swift scooping up nine wins. Other winners included rapper Ice Spice for Best Newcomer and host Nicki Minaj for Super Freak Girl in the Best Hip Hop category. Below are the best looks from the carpet.  

Musa Keys

Musa Keys attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Musa Keys attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: Jason Kempin

 

Topping our best-dressed is former SMan cover star Musa Keys. The Selema (Po Po) firecracker was beaming with excitement and looked the part as he rubbed shoulders with his international counterparts. He was swagged-up in an iridescent coral shirt, with matching trousers and jacket.

 

Doja Cat  

Doja Cat's carpet ensemble had audiences in awe at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Doja Cat's carpet ensemble had audiences in awe at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: ANDREW KELLY

The 27-year-old musician had a phenomenal fashion year with her daredevil looks that left audiences in awe. With this look, the Say So hit-maker continues her ascent into the style icon-dom in this washed ashore fishnet dress by Monse, complete with barely there heels.  

  

Megan Thee Stallion  

Megan Thee Stallion looked sultry in a Brandon Blackwood sheer gown at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Megan Thee Stallion looked sultry in a Brandon Blackwood sheer gown at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: ANDREW KELLY

The 28-year-old looked breathtaking in a heart-shaped corset sheer gown that showed off her steamy lingerie underneath, created by Brandon Blackwood. She completed the bodycon style with a statement choker and bracelet. 

 

Nicki Minaj  

Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: ANDREW KELLY

The second-time host arrived on the carpet as a pink bride complete with a veil. The Dolce & Gabbana creation featured a rose-pink satin lingerie corset with a lace skirt and veil.   

 

Lil Nas X 

Lil Nas X looked as a heavenly being o the carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Lil Nas X looked as a heavenly being o the carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: ANDREW KELLY

The 24-year-old rapper can now add heavenly being to his accomplishments. The Industry Baby musician wore a Palomo look, fresh-off the runway from the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The white ruched slit dress with lace undershirt, was styled with matching boots, 1920’s inspired feather headpiece and a Bible-inspired clutch.

 

Yung Miami  

Yung Miami poses at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Yung Miami poses at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: ANDREW KELLY

Beyoncé stylist Marni Senofonte is the genius behind the 29-year-old rapper and actor Yung Miami in the Han Kjøbenhaven ensemble. She was nominated alongside Diddy, Bryson Tiller and Ashanti for their hit song Gotta Move On.  

 

Coco Jones  

Songstress and actor Coco Jones attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Songstress and actor Coco Jones attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

The actor and musician is a devoted fashion lover of all things that accentuate the body and curves. This racy Moschino number was no different. The leather skirt and bodice created the illusion of a deconstructed leather jacket, oversized zipper and belt buckle.

 

Doechii  

Doechii showed off her sultry body on the arrival carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Doechii showed off her sultry body on the arrival carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: ANDREW KELLY

Skin-oh-glorious-skin was the vibe with Doechii. The What It Is musician donned a Dsquared2 metallic and rhinestone embellished look.  

Musa Keys attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Musa Keys attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

SMag catches up with designers before jetting off to Milan

SMag caught up with Thandazani Nofingxana, Shelley Mokoena and Inga Gubeka in their final week of preparations before jetting off to the fashion ...
S Mag
6 days ago

What women want…

If you’re fumbling around in the dark when it comes to your grooming routine, we have just the guide to bring a few things into the light. It’s time ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Breathe new life into those old blues as we usher in spring

Calling all denim devotees, prepare for a denim dip elevation as we look to our favourite blues to usher in the Spring.
S Mag
1 week ago

Elevate your style as we welcome season of newness

Woza spring! It’s out with the old and in with the new. What better way to usher in the season of newness than hitting the refresh button on your ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Sports style guide to ensure you score big on and off the pitch

This sporting season we bring you the quintessential style guide that will ensure you score big on and off the pitch.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail