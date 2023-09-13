Musa Keys, Yung Miami, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Mary J Blige, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie were some of the stars in attendance at the 39th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre, New Jersey.
The star-studded ceremony took place on Tuesday night, in the early hours of Wednesday local time. New category Best Afrobeats was introduced this year, won by Calm Down, the duet by Nigerian artist Rema and American singer Selena Gomez. Keys was nominated in the category for his collaboration with Davido Unavailable.
The biggest winner of the night was Taylor Swift scooping up nine wins. Other winners included rapper Ice Spice for Best Newcomer and host Nicki Minaj for Super Freak Girl in the Best Hip Hop category. Below are the best looks from the carpet.
Musa Keys
Musa Keys, Doja Cat bring Mzansi flavour to MTV Video Music Awards
Star-studded ceremony took place at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Musa Keys
Image: Jason Kempin
Topping our best-dressed is former SMan cover star Musa Keys. The Selema (Po Po) firecracker was beaming with excitement and looked the part as he rubbed shoulders with his international counterparts. He was swagged-up in an iridescent coral shirt, with matching trousers and jacket.
Doja Cat
Image: ANDREW KELLY
The 27-year-old musician had a phenomenal fashion year with her daredevil looks that left audiences in awe. With this look, the Say So hit-maker continues her ascent into the style icon-dom in this washed ashore fishnet dress by Monse, complete with barely there heels.
Megan Thee Stallion
Image: ANDREW KELLY
The 28-year-old looked breathtaking in a heart-shaped corset sheer gown that showed off her steamy lingerie underneath, created by Brandon Blackwood. She completed the bodycon style with a statement choker and bracelet.
Nicki Minaj
Image: ANDREW KELLY
The second-time host arrived on the carpet as a pink bride complete with a veil. The Dolce & Gabbana creation featured a rose-pink satin lingerie corset with a lace skirt and veil.
Lil Nas X
Image: ANDREW KELLY
The 24-year-old rapper can now add heavenly being to his accomplishments. The Industry Baby musician wore a Palomo look, fresh-off the runway from the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The white ruched slit dress with lace undershirt, was styled with matching boots, 1920’s inspired feather headpiece and a Bible-inspired clutch.
Yung Miami
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Beyoncé stylist Marni Senofonte is the genius behind the 29-year-old rapper and actor Yung Miami in the Han Kjøbenhaven ensemble. She was nominated alongside Diddy, Bryson Tiller and Ashanti for their hit song Gotta Move On.
Coco Jones
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris
The actor and musician is a devoted fashion lover of all things that accentuate the body and curves. This racy Moschino number was no different. The leather skirt and bodice created the illusion of a deconstructed leather jacket, oversized zipper and belt buckle.
Doechii
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Skin-oh-glorious-skin was the vibe with Doechii. The What It Is musician donned a Dsquared2 metallic and rhinestone embellished look.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris
