Looking to retain their championship title at the Rugby World Cup next month, the Springboks will go on the defence looking stylish in their recently unveiled kits. The Bokkes world cup gear features the unmistakable green and gold collared jersey of which the underside of the collar pops a traditional print, an ode to Mzansi’s flag. In the spirit of unity, the dazzling jersey boasts a turquoise, arctic blue and white tribal geometric print that will be a winning try on the field as it is on the runway. Spotted on the Valentino runway, the cool hue can be paired with deep browns and firebrick red shades. For the grounded fans, scrum at fan parks in sweet playsuits in the national colours such as this look by Wales Bonner.
Half-time substitutions
Designer duo Malcolm Mokgope and Minenhle Memela of SA menswear athleisure house Refuse Clothing Brand have more tips on how to style up your favourite sports jersey. For work function, the duo suggests keeping the look clean by pairing it with relaxed suiting and white court sneakers. As alternatives to blue denim; why don’t you try cargo or cropped, pleather or wide-legged trousers? Tracksuit joggers and soccer shorts. Kasi Flavour by Kabelo has the best shorts, styled with loafers and white socks to complete the look. To brighten and freshen up the look, accessorising with colours that are in the jersey already is the way to go according to the duo. For example, pairing the black Buccaneers jersey with a deep red man bag or floor-length woollen scarf. For something special try contrasting colours by clashing two different shades. Such as Amakhosi yellow and black with coral blue or purple anorak or lightweight trench coat and a vuvuzela in hand. But for some stadium-friendly options; hands-and-fuss-free offerings are the way to go. Leather court sneakers or boots, body armour vest with heavy pocket detailings and comfortable trousers.
Sports style guide to ensure you score big on and off the pitch
Tips to take from jerseys worn by different teams
Image: supplied
There is no doubt that we are in the centre of the greatest global sporting season and at SMag we love to see it.
The union of sport and fashion has always been a marriage equally yoked in performance and design, however, this season we bring you the quintessential sports style guide that will ensure you score big on and off the pitch. Whether you are the proud owner of a sports jersey or want to elevate your fandom through stylish coordination, we have you covered:
Orlando Pirates x Thebe Magugu
With the unveiling of their new jersey still causing rough tides with the club’s fans, Pirates’ latest edition has cleverly sewn the club’s skeletal portraiture in the design of a fingerprint, while remaining true to the Buccaneers’ black, red and white aesthetic. Many thanks to Magugu, the jersey has the making of becoming a collector’s piece. Designs are also on par with runway trends with the choice of pistachio as seen on the Fendi runway. Die-hard fans of the classic black and red can swap out their prized jersey for a monochrome print paired with red accessories as witnessed on the Marine Serre runway.
Kaizer Chiefs jersey
Image: Aurelien Meunier
The reunion of Amakhosi with Italian sports apparel brand Kappa has conceived the love child of the club’s latest jersey that promises to elevate the sporting experience. The distinct shades of gold, butter and honey illuminated by the stark black geometric pattern will make photocopying an off-duty outfit equally striking. Dribble through the stadium audience in a black and yellow checkerboard ensemble inspired by Louis Vuitton’s latest spring-summer offering or opt for an all-black suit and tie look finished off with a canary weekender bag.
Legacy jersey
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Hoping onto the luck of the 1996 African Cup of Nations winning jersey, both the Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana national squads have teamed up with French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif to recreate the Legacy jersey. The 27-year-old championship jersey makes its comeback as the brilliant addition to the refreshed hunter green and canary yellow home kits. Off the pitch, the iconic black, green and golden stripes can be interpreted as a day look inspired by the Kenzo runway of caramel brown and soft leather letterman jacket with bold graphics paired with a green shirt underneath and khaki trousers.
Spar Proteas tunics
Image: supplied
The bittersweet conclusion of the Netball World Cup saw the Spar Proteas squad take 6th position in the tournament. Although we are still mesmerised by their incredible ball control and sporting professionalism, it was their colourful Ndebele-inspired print tunics that had no foot faults in our style guide. Take your reference from Wales Bonner’s opening runway look by pairing a vest and skirt ensemble over-layed with mesh beading of silver metallic, cherry red and cyan blue detailing finished off with a light anorak.
Springboks jersey
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Looking to retain their championship title at the Rugby World Cup next month, the Springboks will go on the defence looking stylish in their recently unveiled kits. The Bokkes world cup gear features the unmistakable green and gold collared jersey of which the underside of the collar pops a traditional print, an ode to Mzansi’s flag. In the spirit of unity, the dazzling jersey boasts a turquoise, arctic blue and white tribal geometric print that will be a winning try on the field as it is on the runway. Spotted on the Valentino runway, the cool hue can be paired with deep browns and firebrick red shades. For the grounded fans, scrum at fan parks in sweet playsuits in the national colours such as this look by Wales Bonner.
Half-time substitutions
Designer duo Malcolm Mokgope and Minenhle Memela of SA menswear athleisure house Refuse Clothing Brand have more tips on how to style up your favourite sports jersey. For work function, the duo suggests keeping the look clean by pairing it with relaxed suiting and white court sneakers. As alternatives to blue denim; why don’t you try cargo or cropped, pleather or wide-legged trousers? Tracksuit joggers and soccer shorts. Kasi Flavour by Kabelo has the best shorts, styled with loafers and white socks to complete the look. To brighten and freshen up the look, accessorising with colours that are in the jersey already is the way to go according to the duo. For example, pairing the black Buccaneers jersey with a deep red man bag or floor-length woollen scarf. For something special try contrasting colours by clashing two different shades. Such as Amakhosi yellow and black with coral blue or purple anorak or lightweight trench coat and a vuvuzela in hand. But for some stadium-friendly options; hands-and-fuss-free offerings are the way to go. Leather court sneakers or boots, body armour vest with heavy pocket detailings and comfortable trousers.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Image: Aurelien Meunier
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos