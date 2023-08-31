Breathe new life into those old blues as we usher in spring

This trend is for the fashionista who wants to make a sartorial statement, yet retain an elevated appearance. Long gone are the days when patchwork denim was a DIY experiment. This season, the re-emergence of patchwork with denim is more thoughtful.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Calling all denim devotees, prepare for a denim dip elevation as we look to our favourite blues to usher in spring.
Whether squeezed in, hopped into or zipped up, denim’s domination has stepped up big time. The style has dominated ramps – from being elevated to avant garde status at haute couture spring runways to paying homage to 1990s romcoms and Y2K subcultures on ready-to-wear pieces; not forgetting the return of sleeveless vests and long skirts. Breathe new life into those old blues with our style guide to all things denim this season:
Denim dazzled and embellished
As seen on Beyoncé’s off-duty snaps on her Instagram, the Alien Superstar hit-maker looked denim divine in a slashed set with rhinestone fringe and cropped jacket. Sparkling denim is not a new phenomenon with the height of its popularity in the 2000s along with low-rised jeans.
As seen on the Valentino haute couture show, a model walked the runway in a white stain blouse paired with denim embellished with gold and an off-shoulder knit jersey that floated as a cape behind her. To style up this look without looking over-the-top, opt to pair your look with rhinestone accessories and heels.
Jean to jean
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
It’s never a blue fashion moment when styling this number. Whichever way you choose to say it; jean to jean, Canadian tuxedo, matching set, denim co-ord; one thing certain is that it’s always stylish. The best thing about the fabric is that it can be styled with types of denim of different washes and weights.
As seen at Burberry, a model walked the show in a layered denim ensemble, wearing split-leg trousers, a vest jacket and denim jacket cinched accurately to the waist. To style up a layered look, remember to style lightweight over heavy-weight denim, keeping your main pieces such as jackets and trousers within the latter. Pair with your favourite heels to give height and sway to your step.
Patchwork blues
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
This trend is for the fashionista who wants to make a sartorial statement, yet retain an elevated appearance. Long gone are the days when patchwork denim was a DIY experiment. This season, the re-emergence of patchwork with denim is more thoughtful.
Denim can be paired with many different types of fabrics and textures to create a new, yet refined look such as panelling leather, tweed, and lighter denim washes into an existing garment. As seen at Mugler, models walked the runway in low-rise denim and leather patchwork trousers paired with a voluminous corset chiffon blouse.
To style this look, remember to keep the patchwork at the center of attention and to pair the look with accessories that will make it truly stand out.
Sleeveless vest and long skirts
Image: Francois Durand
Be prepared to bring some drama with these two comeback kids. Forget the matron straight A-line skirts, this season the denim skirt has been re-imagined taking centre-stage with the addition of trains, thigh-high slits and asymmetrical lengths for that pop factor. For the boldest look, pair with the denim sleeveless jacket for a standout look.
Wide and loose
Image: Francois Durand
Wider-cut trousers have been a favourite among women as it elongates the leg, which balances out the hips and gives a leaner appearance. This season, wide-legged denim retains its top position as the must-have.
As seen on the runway of Jacquemus, models wore loose-legged denim trousers with a blazer paired with nothing underneath and a hessian-inspired corsets. To style up this trend, take your reference from the Tibi runway and tuck your blazer into the denim trousers.
