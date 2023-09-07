Artist and designer Shelley Mokoena creative aspirations expands over fashion, interiors and visual art, however, it’s her fashion brand Connade founded in 2019 taking centre stage in Milan.
“Since its inception we have created four collections, and our garments are inspired by forms of nature, self-expression and heritage,” she shares.
Once in Milan, Mokoena is looking forward to experiencing fashion in a different realm.
“I’ve never been to Milan. It’s the peak of fashion and that’s where fashion happens. I’m excited to fully immerse myself into that world and experience fashion outside of my usual South African sense. I’m just curious and excited to see more and just to see more designers and to see more fashion people,” Mokoena says.
Mokoena adds that the trip is the litmus test for her brand to scale into the global sphere.
“I want to see if I can make it in the global market and reaffirm that I’m on the right track. We never truly know things until we see them, and with the trip I’m hoping to put that stamp on the right track and open my eyes to other things from a global aspect.”
SMag catches up with designers before jetting off to Milan
Creators happy to experience fashion in a different realm
Image: supplied
Thandazani Nofingxana, Shelley Mokoena and Inga Gubeka are a handful of SA fashion designers picked to showcase their creations at the Milan White Show during the Milan Fashion Week later this month.
They will be joined by local designers Wanda Lephoto, Sakhile Qebekulu, Shamyra Moodley, Floyd Morapedi, Erika Groeneweld, Mapitso Thaisi and Lizah Chanda for the once in a lifetime opportunity.
SMag caught up with Nofingxana, Mokoena and Gubeka in their final week of preparations before jetting off to the fashion capital:
Shelley Mokoena of Connade
Artist and designer Shelley Mokoena creative aspirations expands over fashion, interiors and visual art, however, it’s her fashion brand Connade founded in 2019 taking centre stage in Milan.
“Since its inception we have created four collections, and our garments are inspired by forms of nature, self-expression and heritage,” she shares.
Once in Milan, Mokoena is looking forward to experiencing fashion in a different realm.
“I’ve never been to Milan. It’s the peak of fashion and that’s where fashion happens. I’m excited to fully immerse myself into that world and experience fashion outside of my usual South African sense. I’m just curious and excited to see more and just to see more designers and to see more fashion people,” Mokoena says.
Mokoena adds that the trip is the litmus test for her brand to scale into the global sphere.
“I want to see if I can make it in the global market and reaffirm that I’m on the right track. We never truly know things until we see them, and with the trip I’m hoping to put that stamp on the right track and open my eyes to other things from a global aspect.”
Image: supplied
Thandazani Nofingxana of Abantu
Image: KAYLOW PHOTOGRAPHY
The 26-year-old designer and founder of knitwear and textile brand Abantu is deeply rooted in the rich isiXhosa heritage with the sole passion to elevate cultural collectibles.
“The idea is to elevate the objects around us so that we can put them on a pedestal, then conceptualise clothing collection around them, highlighting different cultural nuisances in my work,” Nofingxana explains his inspiration.
“Before, we would have these same objects that we don’t look at or even consider in museums that are being sold back to us, however, if we are the ones who appreciate them from the word go then it has much greater meaning.”
Nofingxana is most looking forward to the sounds of machinery churning wool during the mills and factory tours while in Milan.
“I feel good, even though this is my first international trip, so that alone is a goal and above that Milan is the home of fashion,” Nofingxana says.
Image: KAYLOW PHOTOGRAPHY
“As a textile designer that is exciting because then I get to see the standard. In SA we have a lack of manufacturing power and textile mills, so these kinds of trips will help me experience it. When I come back, I’ll be able to reposition myself in terms of my abilities. Also finding buyers that side that will want to buy 200 units so when we come back, we have work to do.”
Nofingxana’s latest collection titled Abantwana Bomgqubo will incorporate pieces he will roll out in Milan in time for the Mzansi summer.
“We have a lot of summer knitwear and silks. In the next five years, I want to have my textile workshop that we are building in the Eastern Cape to be fully functional, employing people and using natural resources such as mohair and wool.”
Inga Gubeka of Inga Africa
Image: supplied
With six years in the luxury leather goods industry, 30-year-old Gubeka has taken the Milan opportunity to rebrand and reposition himself in the African luxury industry.
“Inga Atelier which I changed to Inga Africa early this year to position myself as an African luxe brand in the global market,” Gubeka says.
“As atelier is a common name in Italian or French, I decided to change it to something more meaningful and powerful as an African luxe brand to come out of Africa.”
Envisioning his brand as the Bottega Veneta of African leather luxury good producers, Gubeka will take this opportunity to dig deeper into what it takes to level up.
“Inga Africa was established so that it can compete on that level in terms of workmanship, quality and aesthetics. So, we can also experience how things are done on a global level and compete on the global level with other big brands. As well as emerging with more buyers and trade buyers and getting into the stores in Europe and America, and hopefully Japan as well,” Gubeka says.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Breathe new life into those old blues as we usher in spring
Ponahalo Mojapelo is fashion’s new chameleon
Elevate your style as we welcome season of newness
Celebrate the skin you’re in with runway-approved glow tricks
Thebe Magugu unveils nine different styles to complete his 'Couple Set'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos