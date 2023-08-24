If you are in search of garments that strike the balance between aeration and exposed skin, this style trend is essential in your budding seasonal wardrobe. Sheer offers a unique spin on suiting and across all wardrobe staples. The perfect pairing to linen, sheer pieces can be worn for a night out with the gents, office shindigs or garden soirées. Sheer garments have been breezing down the men’s runways, with their barely there fabrication offered in silk, cotton and nylon. At Dries van Noten, models sported skin-tone open skirts paired with taupe dress trousers and aged leather sandals. To style this trend, let your skin breath by pairing a sheer shirt with a coordinating blazer, a good pair of shorts and moccasin shoes all within the same shade.
Tuck it in ntwana
Elevate your style as we welcome season of newness
Here’s our spring men’s style guide, taking cue from the latest runway trends
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Woza spring! It’s out with the old and in with the new. What better way to usher in the season of newness than hitting the refresh button on your threads?
Dust off those wardrobe cobwebs and elevate your style to new heights. Smaggers, pack away those mink blankets and thermal undergarments and step into the season of renewal with our spring men’s style guide, taking cue from the latest runway trends.
Phola boi
Relive your school days with this nostalgic style. The tucking in of shirts is often linked with school uniforms, often to keep a neat and clean appearance. Although those days may be far behind us, the tuck-in has made a comeback as a classic and clean tailoring for gents; modernised with the partnering of hiked up trousers. Walking down memory lane, men’s runways have certainly embraced the new classic man as seen at Loewe, where gents wore the pin-striped dress shirt with high-waisted and wide-legged denim finished with ballet flats. At Prada, gents showcased the trend by tucking in slim-fit denim jackets into shorts complete with knee-high socks and chunky Oxfords. Incorporating this trend into your style is simple and would not require a new buy, perhaps a trial and error approach at first, but will be second nature in no time.
Twist’d inside-out my authi
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Exposed shoulder-inspired dress shirts have been re-imagined for the warmer seasons in this quirky yet practical spin on keeping up formal. The trend has been seen in numerous variations, starting from showing just a sliver of skin to the full-on glorification of biceps and toned shoulders. Not one to shy away from the spotlight or sunshine, this trend elevates the beauty of skin for the classic and style-savvy gent. Taking style notes from the runway, at Fendi models strutted with halter-neck and knee-length dress shirts with cargo trousers and brogues. There were also buttoned sleeveless vests elevated with the surprise feature of a train paired with leather trousers and workman shoes. To style this trend, create the illusion of a three-piece suit by pairing the shirt with an open waistcoat and joggers that resemble formal trousers.
Di-short shorts mfwethu
Image: Aurelien Meunier
The next trend is for those who aren’t afraid to show off their superb leg game. Short shorts have made a name for themselves on the fashion streets as men’s tiny shorts, notably for their thigh-high length and how they sit on the torso. Seen at Valentino, we predict the shirt, tie and shorts with knee-length socks and closed-shoe outfit combination as the next unofficial office-wear that we will see more of. Other runways included Dries van Noten and most notably Louis Vuitton, where the gents walked the show in thigh-high shorts with a camo pixelated blazer and white dress shirt, finishing off with Mary Jane-inspired shoes and bonnet. To incorporate the look into your style, always be mindful to balance out the look by pairing the shorts with a longer top of your choice.
Sparkle bafo
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Who said menswear can’t sparkle? No one. That’s why we are smitten with this trend. Whether it be in your footwear, headgear or accessory; the addition of rhinestones, iridescent metallics, and sequin textures in your styles can be as subtle or as loud as you please. As seen on the Loewe runway, models sparkled from head-to-toe, adding lustre and excitement to an otherwise simple jean-and-shirt combo.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano
