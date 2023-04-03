It goes down in the DM: Welcome to Atlehang and Mbuelo May's wedding

Yes, no, maybe? That’s how an undecided Atlehang May started her romance with her now-husband Mbuelo.

The meeting

Mbuelo: My brother had a crush on one of her [Atlehang’s] friends and kept raving about this pretty girl. In December 2016, we went to Durban and my brother’s crush and her friends were coincidently there as well. He then showed me a picture of his crush and Atlehang was in it too. I started asking about her. I managed to get her Instagram handle and sent her a friendship request, which she accepted. She then followed me back. I am not one to DM girls, but our connection was different and we started talking.

In August 2017, we met in person and got to know each other on a more personal level. But she got cold feet and told me she had a boyfriend — that’s when I backed off and decided not to pursue her.

Atlehang: I told him I had a boyfriend because I thought we were moving too fast, plus I thought he was a player. Only a year later, after I asked him what had happened to us, did I welcome him back into my life. I liked him from the beginning… I was just guarding my heart against potential hurt.