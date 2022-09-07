Say 'I do' to wedding jewels that celebrate your unique style at Sterns
The trusted brand offers dazzling jewellery for every bride
“Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” This well-known rhyme highlights what every bride should wear for good fortune on her wedding day, but Sterns believes this list should include “something uniquely you”.
Just like each couple's love story is one-of-a-kind, and each culture marks happy moments with its own beautiful traditions, Sterns maintains that your big day should be a celebration of all that makes you unique. That's why it offers dazzling jewellery for every bride.
With stunning rings, necklaces, bracelets, pendants and earrings in yellow, rose or white gold or sterling silver, set with glittering gems, you'll have no trouble finding jewels that reflect your personal style to complete your wedding wardrobe.
Go for contemporary glamour with trending gemstones in rainbow hues ranging from London blue topaz and tanzanite to pink amethyst and peridot. Add a majestic touch to your bridal look with golden treasures from the Eastern Promise collection. Be bold in black diamonds, timeless and chic in white diamonds, or keep things soft and pretty with pieces studded with freshwater pearls.
For many, no big day wouldn't be complete without a wedding band and, at Sterns, bridal couples are spoilt for choice.
If you've got a sentimental streak, be sure to check out the rings for him and her in the Forever Diamonds collection, so called because diamonds represent eternal love. Many of these pieces have the word “forever” inscribed inside the band, with some also featuring a “secret” diamond representing the letter “o”.
Speaking of diamonds, Sterns knows that the story behind the jewels you buy is as important as their sparkle, so you can shop with confidence knowing the brand is committed to the Kimberley Process. This means it only offers ethically sourced, conflict-free diamonds that are independently certified*.
Sterns offer jewels for every member of your bridal party. Visit the brand's website to browse its collections or find your nearest store.
This article was paid for by Sterns.
*On all white diamonds of 0.50ct and above.