The couple soon found themselves falling in love and later getting engaged. While everything seemed perfect in paradise, Dintle and Reggie’s happiness was short-lived with Reggie's son Karabo (Bohlokwa Mpiti) causing trouble for the couple.
“There are no wedding jitters whatsoever, Dintle is actually over the moon to be marrying a man who understands her and is willing to make her happy,” Koetle-Nyokong said.
“She will be looking stunning in a custom white gown… another wonderful thing about the wedding is that viewers and fans of the show will finally see Dintle’s mother for the first time. Her mom decided to come and bless the wedding with her presence.”
IN PICS | Dintle from Scandal! finally gets fairytale wedding
Exclusive look inside the dreamy television nuptials
Image: supplied
After years of being unlucky in love, Scandal! character Dintle Nyathi will finally get her fairytale wedding in the episode airing tonight and leading lady Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong is giving an exclusive look inside the dreamy television nuptials.
Viewers will remember that years ago Dintle got married to Mangi Nyathi (Kagiso Modupe) while he was incarcerated in a not-so-romantic prison quickie wedding. But this time around it's different as Dintle will walk down the aisle to wed beau Reggie Pheko (Makhaola Ndebele).
“It’s very nice to finally see Dintle find true love. I’m actually so happy for her… this wedding is definitely her fairytale ending because she finally found someone who truly loves her,” Koetle-Nyokong told Sowetan SMag.
“Dintle is in high spirits and feeling good even though this is her second marriage. When she got married to Mangi she never got the perfect fairy tale wedding… but now it’s finally happening.”
The character has evolved over the years in front of viewers of the e.tv daily drama from a troublesome vixen as a scheming teenager to now playing more of a matriach role as an esteemed businesswoman and mother.
Things seem to be aligning for the blushing bride who is set to start a new life with Reggie, a man who she initially met last October as her daughter Khanyi Jewel Nyathi’s (KaiAnn Munyaka) art tutor.
Image: Supplied
