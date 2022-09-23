Happy Heritage Month: A Zulu love story

The proposal

Thabo: We flew to Atlanta in the US for her birthday. While I was still in South Africa, I planned to propose to her at a particular restaurant in Atlanta. I obviously went on one knee after we had our dinner. I was so nervous that I didn’t even give her a chance to say “Yes”, I just slipped the ring onto her finger.

Kwanele: I remember being so tired on the day he proposed. I couldn’t understand why he was on my case about us staying longer, even after we’d finished our dinner. All I saw was him on one knee, with a stunning princess-cut ring in his hands. I knew then that I totally wanted to spend the rest of my life with this man.

The ring

Thabo: Every other day we’d have a ring discussion, and I used those conversations to find the kind of ring she wanted. We’d go to jewellery shops and try out things and I’d return the following day to ask what size the ring was that she had tried on. I knew Kwanele wanted a princess-cut ring with a big stone on it, and I found one at Sterns for R28 000.

Lobola negotiations

Kwanele: Because of my culture, Thabo had to pay for lobola before he even thought of proposing to me — this way my family could see how serious he was about wanting to take my hand in marriage. He sent his uncles in August 2019, and we decided to have our traditional wedding shortly afterwards.

Thabo: Everything went smoothly; in fact, my uncles came back with more change than I’d expected. They were very good with the negotiations. I decided to pay lobola not only for Kwanele but for her daughter too. I felt that it would be unfair to take her as my wife and not her child, as I wanted to make sure we’re a perfect blended family, including my kids.